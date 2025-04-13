Empathy: an essential leadership skill

In an era of rapid change and diverse workplaces, the ability to understand and connect with employees has never been more important. Empathy, often overlooked as a leadership trait, is proving to be a game-changer in fostering trust, improving teamwork and enhancing organisational performance. Experts argue that leaders who embrace empathy can create a more engaged and productive workforce, making it an essential skill in today’s corporate world.

Empathy in leadership is more than just being kind – it’s about actively listening, recognising emotions and responding with understanding. Psychologist Daniel Goleman, a leading voice on emotional intelligence, categorises empathy into three types: cognitive empathy, which involves understanding another person’s perspective; emotional empathy, the ability to feel what someone else is experiencing emotionally; and compassionate empathy, the drive to take action based on that understanding. Successful leaders integrate all three to create a workplace where employees feel valued and heard.

A leader who listens actively fosters open dialogue, reducing misunderstandings and enhancing collaboration. Employees are more likely to share ideas and concerns when they feel their voices matter. Research by the Centre for Creative Leadership (Gentry et al., 2016) suggests that employees who feel understood and supported by their leaders are more engaged and committed to their work.

Conversely, a lack of empathy often results in disengagement and high turnover rates. Workplace conflicts are inevitable but empathetic leaders can mediate effectively by understanding different perspectives. This approach leads to fair resolutions and strengthens team cohesion.

Studies from Harvard Business Review (2018) highlight that organisations embracing empathy see higher levels of innovation and problem-solving. Beyond internal teams, empathy plays a vital role in customer relations, helping leaders better understand consumer needs and enhancing customer satisfaction, loyalty and overall business success.

While some leaders naturally exhibit empathy, it is a skill that can be developed.

Practising active listening by giving full attention to employees, acknowledging their emotions and responding thoughtfully fosters trust and connection.

Perspective-taking, or stepping into others’ shoes, allows leaders to make fair and compassionate decisions, strengthening team relationships.

Encouraging open communication by creating an inclusive space where employees feel safe to share their thoughts without fear of judgement also helps.

Developing emotional intelligence through self-awareness, emotional regulation and understanding others’ emotions can be cultivated through training programmes and mentorship.

Empathy is no longer just a ‘soft skill’ but a crucial element of effective leadership. It enhances communication, strengthens relationships and boosts overall performance.

As workplaces evolve, the leaders who prioritise empathy will stand out, creating environments where employees and businesses thrive.

Katya De Giovanni, warranted psychologist and MP – Żebbuġ

Is a second pension legal?

John Vassallo (‘Equality and taxation’, March 30) complains about the significantly low taxation of foreign settlers and foreign-owned companies, implying this represents a financial discrimination against Maltese taxpayers.

He omits to mention returned Maltese emigrants who retire here – they enjoy similar tax advantages to foreign settlers.

He also omits to expose the financial discrimination against returned Maltese emigrants who also work here for some years either for the public service or in a self-employed capacity. The latter are not only taxed the same as other Maltese workers but also suffer institutionalised defrauding of their Maltese national insurance pension when they declare a second (occupational) pension they paid for in their previous foreign country of residence.

This latter state of affairs is justified by our social security department quoting article 56, which does not permit two or more pensions.

So, has Budget 2025 been economic with the truth when it appeared to encourage workers to invest in second pensions when these are officially illegal?

Albert Cilia-Vincenti, president, National Association of Service Pensioners – Attard