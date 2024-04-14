Collective negotiations – a tug of war?

When we were children, we used to play tug of war, two individuals or teams pulling two ends of a rope. I consider negotiations as a tug of war game, but the rope has many ends, far too many. There are also far too many individuals and groups pulling on these ends.

Picture this. The traditional tug of war game transposed in negotiations would see the management at one end of the rope and the union at the other.

They play the ‘game’ by pulling the rope not once or twice but each time they are negotiating a change in an agreement.

In its simplicity, all it takes rather than physical strength are solid arguments from one side or the other.

However, negotiations are not that simple. This tug of war also involves many others pulling the same or other ends of the rope.

Negotiatons between a union and management can be compared to a tug of war.

There may be tens or hundreds or even in our case thousands pulling a rope.

As a representative of employees, you may find these individuals pulling your end of the rope, at times they watch the game in the comfort of their home, publicly criticising one party or both. At times your supposed allies end up pulling the rope with the management.

Then there are those who want to cut the rope or else get the union and management entangled in endless negotiations with no end in sight. Some of these are traitors who have been with your side but decided to spoil the game for their personal gain.

Some have outside interests tied to partisan politics. Some have trade union interests, wanting to preserve their territory so another union would not achieve gains beyond what their union has achieved.

Some are keyboard warriors, throwing mud at the opportune moment so that a team or the other side slips up.

Some are moaners, unhappy with themselves and the ones around them and trying to lower your morale during the game. Others may try to make fun of one of the parties, or both by bombarding you with their cynical, arrogant comments.

The MUT is currently negotiating four agreements with the government. As I write this letter, the first one is being concluded – the collective agreement for the Institute for Education. The rest will follow in due time as negotiations are at advanced stages.

MARCO BONNICI – President of the Malta Union of Teachers – Ħamrun

Something to be proud of

Malta has always been described as having the strictest anti-abortion laws in the EU.

This sounds very negative and denigrating.

It would be better to say that Malta has the strongest defences for protecting human life from conception to its natural end. Isn’t that more positive and something to be proud of?

CARMEL SCIBERRAS MD FRCS – Naxxar