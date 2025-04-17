Reproductive rights and healthcare

Tony Mifsud’s article (‘Harm of drug-induced abortion’, April 8) presents a strongly anti-abortion viewpoint, focusing on the use of Mifepristone and Misoprostol in Malta. While it raises concerns about safety, its arguments rely heavily on selective evidence, emotionally charged language and ideologically driven sources, ultimately limiting its credibility and balance.

One of the article’s central claims is that Mifepristone is dangerous because it is subject to the US FDA’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS). However, this designation does not mean the drug is inherently unsafe. Rather, REMS ensures that specific medications are administered under controlled conditions to minimise rare risks.

Misotac 200 mcg tablets by Sigma which contains Misoprostol. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Other widely accepted medications, including those for cancer or severe acne, also carry REMS requirements. Singling out Mifepristone without this context creates a misleading picture.

The article also cites 25 reported deaths in over 20 years of use in the US. This statistic, without further context, is alarmist. Given that millions of women have used Mifepristone during that time, the fatality rate is extremely low, far lower than that of childbirth or many surgical procedures. The omission of this broader data is a clear example of selective reporting meant to provoke fear rather than inform.

Additionally, the article draws from Live Action USA, an openly anti-abortion organisation. As a result, the information lacks neutrality and reflects a specific ideological agenda. It excludes views from global medical authorities like the WHO or ACOG, which support the safety and effectiveness of medical abortion when properly administered.

The article also cites an animal study from the University of Steubenville to argue that abortion pills may cause long-term psychological harm. While animal research can provide early insights, such findings cannot be directly applied to humans without further study. Presenting this research as conclusive is scientifically irresponsible and potentially misleading.

Another major issue with the article is its use of emotionally charged language. Phrases like “aid and abet abortion” and references to “human rights violations toward pre-born children” frame the issue in moralistic rather than medical or legal terms. Such rhetoric may resonate with anti-abortion readers but does not contribute to a constructive or nuanced conversation.

Furthermore, the article fails to acknowledge the reasons why women in Malta might seek abortion or the public health implications of restricting access. It ignores that access to safe abortion reduces maternal mortality and that legal restrictions often push women toward unsafe or illegal procedures.

In summary, while safety concerns regarding any medication are valid and worthy of scrutiny, this article’s heavy reliance on ideological sources, selective data and emotionally driven framing undercuts its value as a contribution to public discourse.

A more balanced, evidence-based approach is needed to foster informed debate around reproductive rights and healthcare in Malta.

Peter Dingli, San Diego, California