Cannabis gatekeeping

On March 16, Times of Malta reported that the three licensed cannabis clubs had filled up instantly.

This was a confirmation that the title of my article published on February 16, ‘A boost for drug addicts’, was indeed appropriate. Such an effect could be envisaged well before the law was drafted.

Parliament confirmed the report that 750 people have signed as cannabis association members so far. And this is less than two months since the start of the project directed by Aruc and operated by the associations.

The promotion of cannabis will be stronger when the other clubs awaiting their licence can enrol up to 500 members each. Although clubs cannot advertise the sale of cannabis, the promotion set by this liberal law is more than enough. Soon, we shall have thousands of drug consumers, making for a disturbing and dangerous situation.

Cannabis supplies from Nege, one of three associations operating. Photo: Association For Responsible Use Of Cannabis

Considering these cannabis clubs are run by volunteers, it seems we are not short of people with a sense of altruism. If only we can find such a big number of volunteers to help support our drug addicts we would soon be rid of this evil habit and they would certainly deserve our gratitude.

Of course, these clubs say they are helping people to consume tested cannabis, a narcotic drug, to avoid illicit drugs.

This may give a sense of false security, encouraging others to start the habit. In spite of all good intentions, the law is permitting the sale of narcotics.

The association of medical doctors was more than right when it declared that cannabis is a dangerous drug because, as a narcotic, it consequently results in a long list of negative effects.

What is even more strange, however, is the fact that the chairperson of Aruc, Leonid McKay, who contributed to its institution, has now resigned to be appointed CEO at Jobsplus. With his long drug experience, wasn’t McKay supposed to become the keeper of the gate?

Isn’t it a mistake to transfer the person who could lead and control the system through his knowledge and experience at least until the pros and cons could be evaluated?

I ask all politicians responsible for the law to reflect deeply about the new situation, which I perceive may worsen soon enough. They are obliged to observe, evaluate and take action in the interest of all people, especially our younger generation. They are accountable.

I reiterate that there is nothing to boast about in being the first country in the EU to introduce such a mistaken scheme.

I would certainly be more satisfied and grateful to politicians if they admit that the system needs to be revoked, annulled or revised, permitting the use of cannabis strictly by a doctor’s prescription when absolutely necessary. Then, yes, all Maltese can boast that our politicians had shown humility, responsibility and respect.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa