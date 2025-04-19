A little help for the suffering

These last few weeks: a woman, exhausted from caring for her husband, a cancer patient, asked our social worker for a wheelchair; a teenager, still studying but somehow also managing a part-time job to help his family, needed help for some medical tests for his mother; a rickshaw driver did not have enough money to pay off the last instalment on his rickshaw that would enable him to support his family; a family appealed for help to regain possession of their family home.

Children in Pakistan need donations. Photo: Gary Yim/Shutterstock.com

All these besides the steady stream of people who need to be taken to hospital for treatment or to get the medicine they desperately need but cannot afford.

Just a typical month or so in the life of our parish here in Lahore, Pakistan. These people cannot turn to the government for help, so they come to us.

We are, therefore, very grateful to the Mission Fund and their benefactors for their annual donation and other help. They, and people like them, make it possible for us to alleviate a little the suffering of our brothers and sisters.

Anyone interested to contribute to this work can make their donations online at www.missionfund.org.mt. or by direct bank transfer to one of the following accounts: BOV: IBAN No. MT70VALL220130000000 16300798022, APS: IBAN No. MT67APSB77079005231820000 820762, BNF: IBAN No. MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101, LOM: IBAN No. MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115.

The Mission Fund also accepts used stamps.

For further details, you can also visit the Mission Fund website www.missionfund.org.mt.

Thank you and God bless you all.

Fr Pierre Bonnici MSSP, Lahore, Pakistan