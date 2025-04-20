Easter: a new beginning

Easter marks the resurrection of Christ the Saviour. The Lord rose from the dead, started a new beginning and gave hope to the world. 

A pigeon flies past Pope Francis at the end of the mass for Palm Sunday last week. Photo: AFPA pigeon flies past Pope Francis at the end of the mass for Palm Sunday last week. Photo: AFP

This Easter it is very good news that the health of Pope Francis has improved and that he has resumed his duties. May we continue to pray for his health, so he can keep serving the Church and Christ’s mission. 

Easter is a time of happiness and a time to rejoice at the resurrection of Jesus Christ. May we overcome the challenges in our life and all obstacles in our path. 

Mark John Galea – Sliema

