War medal on Maltese flag

Alas, again I attempt to decolonise the Maltese mind of colonial loyalty, this time on the George Cross to clarify points raised in two letters (April 14).

The medal, awarded by King George VI in April 1942 to the people of the Island Fortress, as depicted on the Palace plaque, certainly confirms its war nature. Even Google lists Malta as the only nation with a war medal on its national flag.

Moreover, most of the 400 instances when the George Cross was conferred (including the ones converted from previous honours) were for wartime heroic deeds, including the false myth – declared “a pure spin” by The Sunday Times of London on September 10, 2010 – of the bomb at St Paul’s cathedral in 1940 that was uncovered as “a tale of how a bomb disposal officer won the first George Cross by saving the cathedral”.

The Palace plaque commemorating the award of the George Cross to Malta.

According to John Frayn Turner (The Awards of the George Cross 1940-2009, 2010) the Malta George Cross “was followed later by acknowledging the supreme gallantry of members of the Special Operations Executive dropped into Occupied Europe”. Rather than ‘a soldier’s medal’ it was also bestowed upon sailors and airmen too.

In post-colonial discourse, however, the crux of the issue is the original colonial inference of the medal on our national colours. Reacting to the granting of the warrant in 1942, then British governor William Dobbie was in no doubt that the Maltese would “always serve the king and empire with the same devotion as in the past”.

It is a fact that, in 1943, when 19 months later the British king imposed the George Cross on the flag, he was within his rights as he was conferring royal favour on his British fortress, in spite of the people demanding “Ħobż mhux George Cross” (Bread not GC), according to a contemporary Valletta graffiti.

If, according to Albert Memmi (1920-2020), “the colonised continue to define themselves in connection with the coloniser, within the colonial relationship” even after independence, they will be putting into question whether the former colonised subjects are “truly independent”.

In post-colonial countries, according to Iver Neumann, Norwegian political scientist, policies continue to be “informed by memories of the logic of the suzerain system to which they once belonged”.

Sixty years after Independence, with neutral Malta steadfastly rooted in its peace-embracing vocation, a wartime relic on the flag is certainly a sign of perpetual ‘mental’ servility to its former coloniser.

Vincenzo Cuoco, wisely reflecting upon his own insurgent Naples in 1800, warned that “the obsession for foreign nations first denigrates, then impoverishes, finally ruins a nation, extinguishing in it all love for its own things”.

Charles Xuereb – Sliema