Geologists being dangerously ignored

The Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry report flagged the indispensable role of the geologist in the construction industry.

It recommended that every rock excavation be preceded by a report by a geologist who is asked to assess ground conditions.

Such a recommendation implies that the State must now recognise the profession of the geologist so that only warranted geologists are allowed to make such reports and fill in the description of ground conditions in the method statement, which, presently, is done by other professionals who may not understand or misinterpret the site geology.

Yet, the government, and other authorities responsible for the regulation and monitoring of the building and construction industry, keep on ignoring valuable and vital geological advice such as the call for the setting up of a national geological service that would update Malta’s geological map, advise the public on geological hazards and assess Malta’s natural resources.

The government keeps ignoring valuable geological advice, such as the call for a national geological service. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A good understanding of the geology of an area can help prevent any disasters or long-term problems with a structure.

In light of all this, one cannot understand the government’s stand on refusing geologists as professionals. Malta is the only country in Europe where geology and geologists are not recognised as a profession, in any shape or form.

In Italy, for example, geologists are not only recognised but they are also given a State warrant to be able to practise their profession. It’s the same in Greece, Spain and other countries as well. Indeed, in Switzerland, geologists are recognised as stakeholders in the construction industry. Even the Malta Development Association believes that geologists should be industry stakeholders.

It is imperative that the government, at all levels, be encouraged to incorporate licensed geologists or geological engineers in the infrastructure design and planning process. Geoscientists’ involvement with planning and design will raise awareness and consideration of geologic conditions that will both affect the integrity of the constructed public works and how the construction design may affect or alter the natural environment.

Furthermore, legislative bodies and government agencies should be encouraged to include geoscientists in the public policy process.

Mapping geology and geomorphology to produce engineering geological maps is fundamental to any constructionindustry.

All work performed by civil engineers involves the earth and its features.

Geology, therefore, should provide systematic knowledge of construction materials, their occurrence, composition, durability and other properties.

We cannot afford to continue learning geology only the morning after another fatal building collapse or after the findings of some other public inquiry.

Mark Said – Msida