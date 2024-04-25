Such an eyesore

I had to do a double take.

The prime minister described Midi’s new eyesore on Manoel Island as “obscene” (April 15).

An aerial view of how Manoel Island is set to look. Photo: MIDI

Right on.

I must have missed any objectively similar thoughts about the humongous suffocating Berlin Wall soon to ruin Pembroke. Thank God they cannot build out at sea. Yet.

There’s nothing left to spoil.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Abortion and the referendum

I agree, like so many others, with President Myriam Spiteri Debono that a referendum is a must when it comes to important issues such as abortion.

It’s the people that deserve to choose.

Settling the issue in parliament or through the president doesn’t make sense; it’s as if a parent is deciding what’s good or not for his minor children. It’s totally unfair.

Nothing beats the vote of the nation when it comes to deciding such an important issue.

And may we look forward to settle it that way.

Alfred Gauci – Sliema

If only…

John Azzopardi’s arguments for the truth of catholic Christianity (April 11) must be something of an embarrassment even to members of his own Church. In view of the weight of biblical scholarship, both protestant and Catholic, it is surely unwise to quote 1 Timothy 3:15 as the words of St Paul or to claim that quotations from St John’s gospel are the precise words of St Peter, or, indeed, of Jesus Himself.

Azzopardi is free to believe whatever he likes.

However, to say that in a contest between different religions or different Churches ‘the verdict is easy’ must surely invite the question: ‘In that case, why have billions of people failed to see it?’

Surely, they can’t all be that stupid.

Alan Cooke – Sliema