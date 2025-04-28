A parking meter on a street in Rome. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Vote losers

It seems that, during the discussions on traffic reduction, there was very little enthusiasm to install monitored pay and display meters in cities, towns and villages. Vote losers?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

A symbol of bravery

Charles Xuereb’s recent contribution (‘War medal on Maltese flag’, April 21) raises important points about colonial legacy, yet, his argument hinges on a fundamental mischaracterisation: the George Cross is not a war medal in the conventional sense.

The George Cross was instituted in 1940 specifically to recognize acts of the highest civilian bravery or military gallantry not in the presence of the enemy.

It is not a decoration awarded for combat, nor is it exclusive to wartime events.

While many early recipients were honoured during World War II, this does not convert the George Cross into a “war medal”, nor does it diminish its broader humanitarian spirit.

The bravery it recognises extends well beyond the battlefield.

Malta’s George Cross was awarded collectively in 1942, not as a gesture of imperial vanity but in recognition of the island’s extraordinary civilian endurance during relentless bombing raids.

It stands as a rare and profound tribute to a people – not a government or a monarch – who withstood one of history’s most intense sieges.

Xuereb is right to provoke reflection on the post-colonial mind and national identity. But to suggest that honouring such courage on our flag is a form of “mental servility” risks erasing the lived sacrifices of thousands of Maltese civilians who endured years of suffering with resilience and unity.

Symbols evolve and the George Cross has long since outgrown its colonial roots to represent the spirit of a nation that chose defiance over defeat.

Peter Dingli – San Diego, California

A tragic loss

Pope Francis has, unfortunately, passed away, which is quite a shock for the faithful and, indeed, for all people.

I feel very saddened by the news and would like to express my sincere deep condolences.

It is truly very tragic that this loss has occurred, especially following the happy news that, for some time, he appeared to have recovered, I pray the Lord will help the Church and the people get through this difficult time and secure for us all a new future.

Francis was able to participate in the Easter celebrations but was then unable to resume his duties as he went to meet the Risen Lord.

May the Lord console the holy father’s loved ones and those who were close to him during this difficult time.

Mark John Galea – Sliema