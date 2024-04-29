An alternative for conservative PN voters

The news that former Nationalist parliamentary secretary Edwin Vassallo has decided to contest the June 8 election ‒ not on the PN’s ticket but on his own Moviment Solidarjetà ‒ must have gladdened the hearts of those thousands of conservative PN voters who no longer consider the present PN as representing their historical conservative Catholic principles.

To many of them, the PN today is no longer a Christian Democratic party but more of a ‘weather vane party’, changing its position even on core conservative values, according to whether a different position will win it more votes.

Although I do not agree with Vassallo’s conservative poli­tics, I cannot but admit that I admire him for being such a staunch believer in what he says. He is always ready to stand up to be counted whenever his conservative Catholic values are the subject being publicly discussed. And I believe that what he says resonates with a very good number of usual PN voters who may now no longer feel politically represented by any party.

These people now have someone who is their voice. It is now up to those thousands of conservative PN voters to prove that they truly believe in their conservative Catholic values by backing Vassallo’s new Moviment Solidarjetà.

EDDY PRIVITERA – Naxxar

Accepting an obvious fact

Why is it that the pro-abortion lobby cannot accept the very obvious fact that it can never be a human right to eliminate an innocent and vulnerable human life?

CARMEL SCIBERRAS – Naxxar

Fighting terrorism

Israeli Ambassador Ze’ev Boker. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Please allow me to endorse the Israeli ambassador’s hopes that Malta should be part of a coalition to fight terrorism.

It is significant that the Israeli ambassador makes no distinction between two equally condemnable forms of terrorism.

Indiscriminate terrorism ‒ the despicable, uncontrolled acts of violence perpetrated by extremist groups.

State terrorism ‒ the abominable use of violence or intimidation by a government or its agents to achieve political or sociological objectives against its own citizens and those of other nations.

MARK MICELI-FARRUGIA – Ta’ Xbiex