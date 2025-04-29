AI can save lives

An Indian-American 14-year-old boy prodigy, Siddharth Nandyala, has just developed the Circadian AI, a smartphone application designed to analyse heart sounds rapidly and conveniently diagnose cardiovascular conditions.

It is essentially an automated tool that, within a few seconds of heart sound recording, can give you a detailed synopsis of whether your heart has any abnormalities or whether you have a healthy heart. You just need to place it near the heart, record for seven seconds and it gives a diagnostic. It can detect over 40 types of cardiovascular diseases.

Apps can now detect heart disease in time. Photo: Shutterstock.com

It is an app capable of detecting heart disease in no time at all through sound analysis, achieving an impressive accuracy rate of 96% and aiming to help underserved communities globally.

The app uses advanced algorithms to analyse heart sounds and deliver instant diagnostic results. Circadian AI has already been tested on more than 15,000 patients in the US and 700 in India, demonstrating an impressive accuracy rate.

Thanks to AI, this tool was developed not merely to create the most advanced diagnostic tool but, rather, one that is accessible and easy to use. With anyone’s extraordinary talent and dedication, AI can greatly contribute to using technology for the benefit of humankind.

Mark Said – Msida

Flying high

Ray Azzopardi’s contribution to the Times of Malta (April 26) makes a lot of sense. I have hoisted the Maltese flag with the George Cross on it, for over 30 years. Every now and then I meet people who ask me why I am so persistent in doing so.

I hate to argue, however, my message to them is plain and simple. The flag with the George Cross will stop flying only if my bar closes down. And I am now 81.

Julian Borg – Gżira