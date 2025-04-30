Fake road markings

These fake painted markings on our roads by some residents in Birkirkara have been reported numerous times. This is what we have come to, everyone creating their own reserved parking.

Residents have taken it upon themselves to create parking spaces.

Double yellow lines painted over and turned into a parking box for a motorcycle together with a parking box and another fake disabled box a bit further up in the same road.

We have informed councillor Maurizio Gauci but it has all been in vain. No action is ever taken.

Jean Camilleri – Birkirkara

Can’t tell the players without a scorecard

About a year and half ago, I wrote in this forum that what with the growing number of scandals and corruption taking place here in Malta, I could not keep up with the status of all of them.

I even suggested that the Times of Malta write an update every quarter. Without it, we had no way to track the status of them.

What police investigation did not take place. What trial never started. What the AG and her department have lost track of, or failed to fill in proper dates, or gave proper notifications.

In short, what is the status of all the wrongdoing taking place? What is the latest? Or has nothing happened?

Frankly, without this oversight taking place, I am afraid of the old maxim: out of sight, out of mind. We have an attorney in one of the Nordic countries.

Her job is to prepare and update my wife’s will for her. When we matter of fact talked about the number of lawyers most defendants have representing them in Malta, she was aghast.

You see, in the frozen north, if you have one person being tried for an offence, you have one lawyer. We told her it was common for criminals here to have multiple lawyers. And she responded, I suppose they just continually filed motions so that nothing was concluded. Smart lawyer.

That is another thing that concerns me. Continually filing motions mostly just delays justice?

After a while, we forget about what is happening to law and order, and justice in Malta.

Please Times of Malta, set up a recurring column every quarter where you can give us the latest status on all the crimes/corruption taking place. And what is being done to delay justice?

We need some kind of scorecard, so we do not lose focus and interest.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar