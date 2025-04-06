Wall mural to protect

By now, many know of my keen interest in British military graffiti and wall paintings, particularly after my recent book on the murals at the Main Guard.

A photo that reached me through third parties because of this interest is of another wall mural, a rather crude interpretation of the marble plaque bearing the message by King George VI to the people of Malta when he bestowed the George Cross on the island and its inhabitants.

The mural in Pembroke

From what I was told, it is located at Pembroke, somewhere inside the former guard room, or the Clock Tower block, as many also call it. It would be a shame were this mural to be vandalised or lost and I recommend it is given its due protection.

The building was scheduled by the then Malta Environment and Planning Authority in 1996 and the relevant announcement was republished following a revision as per government notice number 880/09 of October 30, 2009.

Denis Darmanin – Valletta

Work on Sliema property

I refer to the editorial ‘A country held hostage by greed’ (March 23) in which my group and I are accused of having acted illegally and out of “greed”.

I will not delve into comments about this interpretation but will stick to facts.

Before ST Group started works, it carried out a series of inspections on adjacent properties together with neighbours and architects. This included the recently built penthouse in question, in the presence of the owners’ architect.⁠We were never informed that, when this penthouse was built, it encroached illegally on our property.

ST Group started off works, which included tearing down what was supposed to be a dividing wall in our property but which, it discovered, instead being the wall which neighbours had built illegally to enlarge their property. This was later admitted in writing by their architect.

Nevertheless, works on the site were stopped immediately and the relevant authorities were notified. ST Group offered to carry out the minor reparation works that are necessary and for which we needed to file documents with the authorities. These works have now been carried out.

I hope this helps clarify the situation.

Michael Stivala, CEO, Stivala Group – Gżira

A matter of justice

The Armed Forces of Malta have been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late and has reminded me of the pending case of the two young soldiers who allegedly decided to take pot shots at migrants for fun, killing one and injuring three others.

As we approach the sixth anniversary of Lassana Cisse’s murder, why have the two soldiers not yet been tried? They were charged in 2019 and have been on bail since, presumably suspended from the army and, heaven forbid, on half or full pay.

Why is it that some cases can be heard at breakneck speed while others proceed at a snail’s pace, risking a challenge of breach of human rights?

Janet Wojtkow – St Julian’s