Dignified and united

This coming September, the Maltese people will commemorate 60 years from becoming a sovereign independent nation.

Is it beyond all of our political and public figures for us all, as a nation, to rise to celebrate in a united and dignified manner this important event?

George Borg Olivier waving the legal instruments granting Malta independence. Photo: Department of Information

Can we not, as of now, please have announcement of the actions and events that may be being planned to celebrate this auspicious event… and all in a manner that eschews all politics but that glorifies all the hard work and sacrifices that this small but great nation has made over these years?

Come on Malta, let’s show who we really are.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Dark Greek gods and sacred paintings

While our nation’s power supplier blames everything and everybody else bar itself for leaving the island in the dark, now even our famous, award-winning lager producer (!), Paris was all lit up for the world to see.

No blackouts on the Olympics opening night. But they were on many lips and themed conversation when they presented an obscene scene depicting what looked like a parody of the Last Supper of the Christ using LGBTQQIA (the acronym for lesbian, gay/gender neutral/gender queer, bisexual/bigender, transgender/transvestite/transsexual, questioning/queer, intersex, and allies/androgynous/asexual).

Now, I do have friends whom I respect and who fall within three and more of these categories but, this time, Paris, it was in bad taste. And I’m not the only one saying this. Most major international news media reported on this generic outcry. Criticising our beloved archbishop for speaking out, especially by foul-mouthed plebeians who are atheists and think they’re know it all, shows their emptiness and being full of air (pun intended).

Oh, yes, I have heard and read about how, on the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Olympic Games, they referenced the Greek god Dionysus, not “The Last Supper”.

But if Paris Olympics 2024 needed to explain it, then it was wrong in the first place.

Ray Azzopardi – St Julian’s

Distribution dilemma

All hail the salvific arrival of the emergency power station.

I am somewhat confused: Energy Minister Miriam Dalli was quoted in Times of Malta asserting that we do not have a power-generation problem; we have a distribution problem. So, when this new power station is operational in a couple of weeks, how is the distribution issue going to be handled?

Anna Micallef – Sliema