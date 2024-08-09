That’s enough

I first learned the word biżżejjed (enough) 50 years ago when my mother-in-law to be was piling enough imqarrun (pasta) on my plate to feed an army. Biżżejjed, grazzi (that’s enough, thank you), I repeated to deaf ears.

Fast forward to another use of the word in an entirely different tone – my brother-in-law telling his children and ours, biżżejjed in a voice that left no doubt that the misbehaving children needed to stop what they were doing immediately and to toe the line. Memories of Uncle Joe’s biżżejjed still evoke smiles in our family.

But I am not smiling today. I want to scream biżżejjed 10 times louder than Uncle Joe as I witness the daily disrespect of Malta and destruction of our precious beaches.

The situation on the beaches is out of hand. There is no enforcement. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Biżżejjed to all those who scatter their cigarette butts on the beaches despite the presence of bins.

Biżżejjed to those who litter paper and bottles.

Biżżejjed to those who, every day, let their dogs run free on the beaches and who do not clean up their faeces, leaving the rest of us to step around the mess.

Biżżejjed to those who think that, after a night of partying, they can urinate on the stairs leading down to the beach so that the poor person going for a morning swim has to plug his/her nose going up or down the steps. Or on the streets, as my neighbour witnessed!

Biżżejjed to those who feel that the streets are an extension of the beach, parading around in bikinis and various stages of undress.

When my friend attempted to tell one such person that Dingli Street, Sliema was not the beach, the answer from the person wearing her G-string was: “We are on vacation.”

One would think that people doing all this would know better but it is obviously not the case.

There are rules against such behaviour but there is no enforcement. There are not even signs in most places calling attention to the rules.

Why is there no enforcement? The situation is out of hand.

What will it take to stop this desecration before it is too late?

Biżżejjed

Susan Bartolo – Sliema