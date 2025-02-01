Without being prejudiced or passing judgement on those who are pro-abortion, here are my views on the subject as a person with a disability.

Abortion remains one of the most sensitive and complex issues of our time, deeply interwoven with personal beliefs, societal norms and individual circumstances. At its heart, this debate raises profound ethical, emotional and philosophical questions, particularly when considered from the perspective of the nascent life.

Imagine stepping into the perspective of an unborn child, grappling with the decisions others make that ultimately determine your existence. If your life were ended because it conflicted with someone’s career ambitions, lifestyle or personal freedom, how would that feel? Questions arise: “Was my life considered so unimportant or an obstacle to one’s other, more significant plans?” Or: “Could another solution have been found to balance personal aspirations with the responsibility of nurturing life?”

An activist at a pro-life event. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

This scenario provokes a broader reflection on the value of every life, regardless of his or her stage of development or perceived challenges. It highlights a universal truth: every human life holds inherent worth from conception.

Consider an analogy. Imagine someone in distress reaching out for help, only to be ignored by someone prioritising something unimportant or an obstacle to one’s other, more significant plans. The feeling of being unseen or undervalued in that moment would be profound. This experience resonates with the universal human need for connection, purpose and recognition. The analogy underscores the importance of empathy and the devastating emotional toll of being dismissed as insignificant.

Addressing abortion requires more than discussions about personal rights or bodily autonomy; it necessitates a compassionate societal approach towards both mother and child.

Women facing unplanned pregnancies should have access to healthcare, education and supportive resources that make life-affirming choices possible.

It also requires fostering open, respectful dialogue between differing perspectives. Bridging divides on this polarising issue is essential, not by dismissing opposing views but by focusing on shared values like empathy, understanding and collective responsibility.

Ultimately, finding a way to balance individual rights with the collective responsibility of nurturing new life is key. Creating a supportive framework where individuals feel neither trapped nor judged can pave the way for meaningful progress.

Through compassion, dialogue, and societal empowerment, we can navigate this complex issue with a focus on understanding, ensuring every life, born or unborn, is respected and valued.

Leone Sciberras – Żabbar