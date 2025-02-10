A good man

It’s all too easy to criticise the Church and, sometimes, I have done it myself in letters to Times of Malta.

Mgr Victor Grech. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

But the life of Monsignor Victor Grech, who has recently died, is a moving tribute not only to the courage and dedication of the man himself but to the Church and the nation which produced him.

May he receive the reward promised to good and faithful servants.

Alan Cooke – Gzira

Environmental education

I refer to the excellent editorial titled ‘Getting honest about climate emergency’ (February 3).

Almost all environmental scientists agree that if we continue to increase temperatures, especially by CO2 emissions, our planet will become uninhabitable. This may not happen tomorrow but the point of no return in the process of the extinction of all life on the planet is terribly imminent. The floods and droughts, fires and storms etc. are relatively small alarms to warn us of this imminent danger to our very existence.

I suspect that one of the main reasons for the slowdown and delays in implementing the Green Deal in the European Union is the fear of losing votes to extreme rightist parties. These get their strength by catering to and fuelling the selfishness and ignorance of their constituents.

Never was the famous saying: “now we must educate our masters”, uttered when democracy was in its infancy, more relevant than now when it seems to be nearing its demise.

One of the main maladies threatening democracy worldwide is precisely the lack of environmental education.

People must realise that the well-being of our homes depend on the well-being of our countries, which, in turn, depend, first and foremost, on the health of our planet for their most essential needs.

Governments, political parties, regional councils, Churches, schools, secular and religious social groups and, especially, the media should prioritise and lay stress on such awareness.

This would appeal to people who are not driven just by greed and selfishness; people who are ready to even make sacrifices for the good of the nation and, especially, the health of the planet. This, of course, sounds utopian.

But proper education could make us, self-seeking beings, realise that nothing less than such awareness leading to responsible behaviour towards the atmosphere can sustainably secure our day-to-day needs and benefits.

Albert Said – Naxxar