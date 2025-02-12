When justice is delayed

I refer to the current public debate on the bail release of Yorgen Fenech. The case is still sub judice and I will not delve into the merits or otherwise of the case.

The outcry, at this point in time, is that the trial by jury, like most jury cases in Malta, is taking too long to be appointed and heard. Why?

The pretext for this, as I know it, is that, with the passage of time, jury members would not be influenced and impressed by any media reports (and social media today) and public emotions. But then, during that same long passage of time, witnesses are less likely to remember facts and details. Some would even have passed away. Furthermore, some documents and exhibits, inanimate as they are, do perform the vanishing act in our modestly sized courthouse

No matter how evil a case may appear and straightforward public perception can be, all accused are presumed innocent until justice runs its full course.

Through our colonial heritage, our justice system and police force administration are based on the British model. So are our parliamentary procedures, through Erskine May.

The UK is still reeling in shock and agony over the case of the Southport murders and the grievous injuries committed on July 29, 2024. The British media have described the case as one of the most horrendous crimes ever, undeniably because of the tender age of the four girls murdered and the sadistic brutality employed.

The case was concluded in earnest, with sentencing delivered on January 23 of this year, that is within six months of the tragedy.

Why are we doing things differently?

The legal maxim of ‘justice delayed � justice denied’ applies to the accused and the victims.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija

President’s signature

The Throne Room at the President’s Palace. Photo: Shutterstock.com

What if the president of Malta refused to sign the bill on magisterial inquiries? It will not become law.

What if the prime minister insisted, even persisted. He cannot.

For all we know, the president has raised no misgivings about the bill with the prime minister during the audiences we are told she holds with him at the palace.

If the president refused to sign, would she be in breach of the constitution? Would a court find fault? It would either declare its incompetence or consider refusal to sign as an act of state.

Presidential signature may be withheld.

If signing is a mere formality, why is it required? The president is no rubber stamp. She may, and can, refuse to sign the bill if, in her deliberate judgement, it went against the well-being of the community. She need not go abroad or fear dismissal. She has tenure of office. And no two-thirds voting is obtainable in this case. The bill will be withdrawn or queued, as has happened in the past.

Joseph Agius – St Paul’s Bay