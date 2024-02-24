Streetwise electorate

Two prominent Nationalist Party exponents –Kevin Cassar and Andrew Borg Cardona – have peddled the idea recently that “illiterate people” vote for the Labour Party, thus inferring that intelligent voters vote PN. They based their nonsensical conclusion on the fact, according to official statistics, four per cent of Maltese citizens are illiterate and that opinion polls show that the great majority of such people indicate they vote Labour.

Since when, may I ask, does one have to be literate to be able to distinguish which political party would best protect their and their families’ interest and the standard of living?

Surely, they realise that, for the last 10 years, no new taxes were introduced, Elderly people would know that their pension is thanks to a Labour government as the PN kept it frozen for 25 years. The PL has not only raised their pension annually and even added a further increase apart from the full cost-of-living increase.

Even illiterate voters realise what Labour has done and is still doing to protect their jobs and standard-of-living as much as possible while global crises persist.

I could keep mentioning so many benefits families enjoyed under Labour. What about the latest initiative to reduce the prices of 400 food items and keep them stable for the next nine months?

In contrast with the two ‘professors of illiteracy’, these illiterate citizens ‘graduated’ from their life experience, the “Street University”, not from the one at Tal-Qroqq.

The fact that the majority of Maltese and Gozitan voters have been choosing and voting Labour since 2013, and intend to do so again in June and in 2027, proves that even illiterate voters are much wiser than the ‘professors of Illiteracy’ believe.

If only they bother to check, the two ‘professors of Illiteracy’ will also realise PL candidates dwarf the PN’s in terms of academic qualifications and competencies.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar