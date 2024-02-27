Paola cycle racks

The tarmacking of Paola Square is of little use if either the foundations that subsided have not been underpinned or heavy traffic is allowed to continue to use the square.

A useful source of backfill might be the concrete block cycle racks (above), littering the square (and other parts of Paola). At the square’s opening, the blocks with sloping gutters, that fail to retain, support or adequately secure a bicycle, almost by design, were promised to be replaced. Three years later, after no change, that promise was made again, as nothing has been done since.

Can we take the current opportunity to reinstall cycle racks to the government’s own funding recommendations and, finally, consign Paola’s trip hazards to very expensive underpinning?

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s

Still, they build

The reasons local fresh food demand far outstrips our farmers’ ability to meet it (‘Impossible for Maltese farmers to meet demand – importers’, February 18) are, no doubt, complex. However, it seems insane to continue smothering everything in concrete. This is exacerbated by all the existing unfinished eyesores blighting the country, not to mention the staggering number of empty properties.

Yet, still they build. Why?

Anna Micallef – Sliema

HSBC profit

HSBC closed 2023 with a pre-tax profit of €133.9 million. It is pleased it can reward shareholders for their loyalty with a high dividend.

€60 of that profit came from a small savings account, which is being charged €5 a month for not being as active as the bank would wish it to be.

Joseph Muscat – Attard