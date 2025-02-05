Neglected symbol of renewable energy

As Malta moves forward with ambitious plans for offshore wind farms, it is disheartening to see a stark contrast in our commitment to renewable energy symbolised by the wind turbine at Ċirkewwa.

Once a functioning project aimed at promoting sustainability, this now-defunct relic stands as a glaring reminder of neglected efforts.

Wind turbine at Ċirkewwa

At Ċirkewwa the gateway to Gozo, a prime destination for both locals and tourists, the turbine sends an unfortunate message. Visitors travelling to Gozo cannot help but notice its idle blades, a sight that raises questions about our dedication to renewable energy. What impression does this leave on foreign visitors who expect Malta, a nation pushing green energy initiatives, to maintain its existing projects?

While advertising large-scale offshore wind projects, we must not ignore the importance of maintaining and revitalising smaller, symbolic projects like this turbine.

It’s not just about energy production; it’s about demonstrating a consistent commitment to sustainability.

Let us restore this turbine to working order, or at least explain its current state. It’s time to ensure that our actions match our words, both for our citizens and for the impression we leave on visitors.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

Who’s the best lawyer in town?

Whatever law, regulation or any of the seven deadly sins you might have broken, he will fight for you tooth and nail to release you from any absurd charges that you are facing.

This particular stellar lawyer has, in recent times, defended all those who, in more ways than one, deflected from their duties in order to appease themselves (and their friends) by digging deep into the public coffers and share the rewards with them.

Sometimes he might taunt you to offer a forced public apology so that case will be closed once and for all. On the other hand, he might suggest to partially reimburse the public coffers, and, once again, the case is closed.

For those persons seeking justice by submitting themselves and their evidence directly to the duty magistrate to open an inquiry, he advised the citizen to first seek solace in the wide-open arms of the commissioner of police. The outcome of such action depends on the whims of the latter who we know as a person not so keen on opening serious cases of alleged crime.

By now you should have come to a conclusion as who that lawyer is.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay