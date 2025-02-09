Silence surrounding the lions of Magħtab

Last month, the media and social media highlighted the dire situation of a group of lions and a leopard kept in substandard conditions in Magħtab. Video footage depicted these majestic creatures confined to cramped, dark enclosures, raising alarm bells among animal welfare advocates and the public.

The Veterinary Regulation Directorate then said that legal action will be taken against those responsible for keeping these animals in such poor conditions.

The directorate also said it was considering relocating the animals “to suitable facilities that meet all welfare and safety standards” and was monitoring the site “to ensure the animals remain secure and do not pose a threat to public safety”.

However, since that initial wave of attention, the story has inexplicably faded into silence. The pressing question remains: What has happened to the lions?

Large cats are accustomed to roaming vast territories not held in a confined space. File photo: Shutterstock.com

Despite the public outcry, it seems the lions have not been relocated to a more suitable environment, even temporarily, before being sent to a sanctuary overseas. This sanctuary would ideally specialise in the care of large cats that have endured trauma and mistreatment at the hands of humans, who should know better. The lack of action in securing the welfare of these animals is both disheartening and alarming.

In recent years, Malta has seen a rise in the establishment of small private zoos, many of which house large cats. This trend raises critical questions about the ethics of capturing and bringing apex predators into such a confined space.

The very nature of these animals, accustomed to roaming vast territories and hunting prey, makes it clear that any arrangement for their care in Malta is grossly inadequate. The question we must ask is: Why is this happening?

The plight of the lions in Magħtab serves as a glaring example of the broader issues surrounding wildlife captivity in Malta. The government, now aware of the public concern, has a moral obligation to find temporary shelter for these unfortunate creatures and to facilitate their transfer to a sanctuary that specialises in rehabilitating large cats. These animals have already suffered too much at the hands of the most dangerous predator on the planet –humans.

The lions of Magħtab cannot be allowed to disappear from public consciousness. It is crucial that we hold the authorities accountable for their welfare. Many of us are animal lovers who feel deeply about the unnecessary suffering these wild animals are enduring. The silence surrounding their fate is unacceptable, and we must demand transparency and action from those responsible.

We deserve answers regarding the status of the lions. Are they receiving adequate care? Are plans being made for their relocation? The public has a right to know that these magnificent creatures will have a future beyond the confines of their current situation.

As advocates for animal welfare, we must continue to raise our voices and keep the conversation alive. The plight of the lions in Magħtab is not just a local issue; it is a reflection of our values as a society. We must ensure that the suffering of these animals is not forgotten and that their rights to a dignified existence are upheld.

In conclusion, the lions of Magħtab need our help now more than ever. It is time for the authorities to take decisive action and for the public to remain vigilant. Together, we can ensure that these magnificent creatures receive the care and respect they deserve and that their story does not end in silence.

Madeleine Gera – Valletta