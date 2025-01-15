Beware the gambling scam

Let me start by saying I was born in Malta but have lived in Australia since I was 12.

I was recently reading Times of Malta and could not help seeing a story about the gambling industry.

Do not do the same mistake Australia did by getting conned that it is just harmless fun and to look at how much money the government will have from the taxes the industry has to pay.

In Australia, every sport is bombarded with ads for gambling. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Where does that money come from? It comes from hard-working families spending their wages on an addiction they find hard to break. They are trying to recover their losses but they have absolutely no chance of ever getting there.

They will tell you that 80 per cent of the money is returned to the punter, which means you can never recover your losses.

These companies are not in there to lose money and the only way they can achieve that is by tricking you into chasing your tail trying to recover your lost income.

This industry has brought havoc to thousands of families and individuals in Australia as they spiral into bankruptcy or poverty, starving their families chasing their losses.

Do not be fooled by their smooth-talking and fancy adds. They are a scourge, which is causing great harm to many families.

Here in Australia, every sport is bombarded with ads for gambling and most are aimed at making you feel that if you do not bet you are not having fun. They encourage you to bet with your friends, otherwise you are not going to have fun.

You spend a dollar and you get little bits of bait in cents with all the fanfare to make you feel like a winner.

Please, do not fall for the gambling scam.

You will never win.

Joe Bajada – New South Wales, Australia

Public funds

Eddy Privitera’s letter, ‘PN cost overruns’ (January 3), revisits the Mater Dei Hospital controversy, highlighting the alleged unaccounted millions during its construction.

While the mismanagement of public funds during that project deserves scrutiny, Mater Dei stands today as a critical pillar of Malta’s healthcare system, relied upon by successive governments, including the present administration.

Privitera’s focus on Mater Dei indirectly raises accountability, particularly when contrasted with the €400 million scandal involving the Vitals-Steward deal. Unlike Mater Dei, where the public at least gained a state-of-the-art hospital, the Vitals episode has left taxpayers with nothing but empty promises. No new infrastructure, no improved services, just a void where there should have been progress.

This is the crux of the matter: while both cases highlight flaws in governance, the outcomes are worlds apart.

As for Jason Azzopardi, his pursuit of magisterial inquiries raises questions about his consistency. While he champions transparency, unresolved allegations from his time as a parliamentary secretary for lands, including controversies like the Löwenbräu land deal, continue to cast a shadow. If accountability is to be taken seriously, it must apply universally, without selective indignation or political bias.

Malta deserves better than a legacy of pointing fingers. Both the Labour and Nationalist parties must move beyond blame games, prioritise transparency and ensure to allocate public funds for the public good, not squander them.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria