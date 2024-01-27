Wake-up call

Two important statements made just days ago should serve as a wake-up call for those who are presently thinking of not voting on June 8 during the European Parliament election.

First, the former Nationalist Party minister responsible for the energy sector and considered as one of the PN’s top advisers on energy matters, Tonio Fenech, was called to testify in front of the public accounts committee on the Electrogas power station issue.

Certainly, the vast majority of those who were following the proceedings must have been shocked to hear Fenech exclaim: “I am proud to have raised (actually ‘rocketed up’) the cost of electricity. I think it should have been raised even more.”

No wonder the PN still believes that if the cost of energy goes up internationally it should similarly be raised locally, whatever the consequences to Malta’s economy. Need one say more about the risk involved when voting for the PN?

Second. While addressing a very poor attendance of PN voters in Mosta, the present PN and opposition leader – most probably up to June 8 – must have bewildered all those who heard him smilingly addressing all those who vote for the Labour Party: “If you love the Labour Party, then vote for the Nationalist Party.”

This man is a genius. Who else would have such a brainwave?

What a pity that our dear country has such an incompetent opposition led by a political nincompoop.

How embarrassing it must be for intelligent voters who usually vote PN.

EDDY PRIVITERA – Naxxar

More buses are needed

Where is the extra bus capacity? Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

We are told that official statistics show an increase in bus passengers from 49.6 million passengers in 2022 to 67.3 million passengers in 2023, associated with the advent of free public transport (‘New bus card application fee waived until end of February’, January 21).

Where is the extra bus capacity? If the government is relying on the public bus service to reduce car use, where is the joined up thinking and action to increase the number of buses?

I thought I could live without a car, until I waited, time and time again, as full buses did not stop. If busy routes had buses every 10 minutes, at least, people could rely on them. The additional number of buses on the road would be more than balanced out by the number of reduced car journeys.

PAMELA MARTIN – Mellieħa