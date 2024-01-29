Laugh... or cry?

Should one laugh or cry? The association representing the construction industry in Malta (MDA) is chiding the conclusions of the Church’s study on their operating methods for having described them as operating on an “ejja ejja culture” (December 20).

The construction industry must be redimensioned. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Rather than placing workers’ well-being and safety at the top of their considerations and operating methods, in their riposte, they fall back on the usual, now indeed hackneyed, “not having enough workers engaged in the industry” as a cover for their nationally-known and undoubted failings.

Since when has the operating of any industry or economic activity depended on the numbers of those employed in it for its ethical assessment?

The fact remains that this industry must be redimensioned downwards in our national ethos, including, that is, our national morals.

The Planning Authority, and the building industry itself, will start becoming credible and respected when fewer permits per annum are authorised for new hotels and high-rise (above four floors) blocks; much more respect is given to social, historical and general cultural heritage; names of operators transgressing the country’s laws are published; some in the industry stop using politics, lobbying, certain illicit methods of financing, et similia, to force through the planning and authorising stages the issuing of permits; all of which is ruining the country’s environmental, moral and social fabric.

JOHN CONSIGLIO – Birkirkara

Incredulous behaviour

While every effort is being made by government entities and the Church’s several centres established in both islands to cater for drug addicts, it appears that some drug addicts slip through the net. Thieving and robberies by declared drug addicts are on the increase.

How many times do the accused declare themselves to be drug addicts, as if to excuse themselves for causing havoc to families by their daring activities?

It’s the standard plea by the accused or their legal counsel, mostly provided by the state as ‘legal aid’.

The courts, rightly, refuse to grant them bail and they are confined to prison. The crux of the problem is that they do not merit such soft treatment. They should be isolated from every sensible person.

Those who could not care about themselves and, more so, us the public must be dispensed with in a special institution built specifically for them. They are a nuisance to society.

Those drug addicts who do follow treatment for their addiction are to be helped and respected.

ANTHONY SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay