Alternative to Msida flyover

The Chamber of Architects (KTP) has proposed a tree-filled park as an alternative to the Msida flyover (June 23). While sharing the KTP’s disapproval of the ghastly flyover project, may I suggest something more ecologically sound.

Why not recreate what nature had placed there in the first place: a marshland? There was a time when a marshland was situated wherever a valley met the coast. This was the case at Msida too, the last vestiges of the marshland only having been destroyed when World War II debris was dumped onto it, such that the area used to be known as Ir-Radam.

Msida Creek. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Excavating pools and canals and forming islets, then reintroducing indigenous marshland flora, such as Rushes (Simar) and Tamarisk trees (Bruk), would provide a much-needed oasis for wildlife amid a highly urbanised region.

The national fish ‒ the Mediterranean Killifish (Bużaqq) ‒ which once occurred at Msida, may be reintroduced.

The area would also regain its former attractiveness to migrating and wintering birds.

Hoping that my suggestion will be seriously considered by the authorities.

Timothy Tabone – Kappara

Preparing our future drivers

Parents, prepare your children for their life as a driver, by drawing a line across the only exit on mazes in their puzzle books.

More realist options include: a small drawing of a car accident, a roadworks sign (this can be in a number of places simultaneously) or a tower crane.

Simulate other traffic, by simply sharing your child’s books with other children’s parents and asking then to get their children to draw over the same routes, multiple times.

Children aspiring to larger vehicle ownership, like a 4x4 or pick-up, could use particularly think felt pens or a crayon.

James Wightman – St Julian’s