Colm Regan is really smelling the coffee (‘Smelling the coffee’, July 6). Thanks for that opinion. I hope the randomised Maltese also could read it, react and act...

As a Swedish, educated, independent woman with several years in Malta, people said I know more about the island than they do. “No wonder, you never leave your car,” I used to joke.

So, being very active in most areas and curious about culture, people, history, nature, politics, I fully agree with Regan’s opinion. But when I mentioned similar ‘facts’ or questioned things throughout my last years on the island, I was told, with ‘hatred’, to “go back to your UK or Russia”.

Yes, everything was blamed on the foreigners, whoever we are or wherever we came from... so even I left.

Just recently, back home to Stockholm after a week in Malta, I realised I had forgotten all bad things and wanted to remember the gem in the Med. Do I see a change? Yes and no.

Good with regard to public awareness on the Sofia and Daphne Caruana Galizia cases. But... one example.

Valletta, Il-Belt, was ruined in so many ways... ROCS Group’s festival took over. The huge adverts covered the invisible bridge. Metal bars still surround the parliament building. And the whole road outside the opera house has been narrowed with lots of tables and chairs.

Candles are lit in tribute to Caruana Galizia but 14 teenagers on skateboards are screaming, jumping and cheering next to a monument. They blocked half the roads and the stairs with their backpacks, and ruined the atmosphere for those close by on a nice Friday evening.

GUNILLA BERNHUS – Stockholm, Sweden

Steward vs Fearne

Why did Steward want to damage Chris Fearne’s reputation when he had boasted its takeover from Vitals as “the real deal”?

Moreover, he, with the complicity of his cabinet colleagues, continued to approve the pouring of millions every year into its coffers.

Things do not add up.

CARMEL SCIBERRAS – Naxxar