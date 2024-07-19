Plundered to the core

While MPs enjoy a summer recess, most with power boats and toys plying in foreign marinas, Malta festers in the heat, smells, rubbish, traffic jams, beaches unfit for swimming, and queues to everything and everywhere.

But there’s always an excuse. Progress has a cost, they say; a building contractor damaged a mains cable, or cables heated up, or interconnector (usually on Sicily’s side) damaged, or... or... there’s always an excuse.

So, this overpopulation situation is never the case? The power demand by air-conditioning systems, with tourism at its peak, the demand by electric cars and buses, the demand from hotels, bars, restaurants, food and retail malls and shops, the reverse osmosis plans.... the demand... the demand.

A protester holds a placard during a protest on the frequent power cuts. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

But, like everything else, the electricity grid simply cannot cope because the planning was not congruent to the unnecessary demand created.

Our ageing infrastructure – water and power supply, sewers and waste collection planning – is archaic and everything needs an upgrade really. Look at our state of affairs. The power grid, the sewage system, the overcrowded hospital, the excessive waiting time at the emergency department, the county’s general cleanliness, the gridlocked roads, the contaminated beaches.

And it’s showing in the people. Many get at each other’s throats even in minor issues like frustrating traffic jams, or pushing to get on an overcrowded bus, or a little sand on a laid-out towel. The way of life has deteriorated drastically for the majority.

Progress has a cost. But progress should equate to a ‘feel good factor’. A factor, which is not only totally missing for many but many do not even have an idea it exists. Yet, that is what life is all about.

And, yes, it is the government’s fault. Because the government is not governing but simply moving on a day-by-day basis, doing nothing about, if not defending, the atrocities, the theft of public funds, the illegal and illogical building permits, henchmen and lackeys and even their money launderers, whether local or foreign. Not to mention the mastermind behind the murder of the most brilliant and fearless investigative journalist just so to shut her up.

But, then, they try to cover their ineptitude by digging deeper into the public coffers, adding more to the deepening public debt and get our post(wo)men to deliver the occasional €100 cheque to our homes.

People are tired. Our way of life is tiring. Nothing and nowhere is sacrosanct anymore... not Valletta, not Gozo, nor any inner core of our ‘quiet’ towns and villages. Plundered to the core and then plundered some more.

While some big-ass, former super minister has now hibernated, saying he has found Jesus, another is mutating to running football clubs.

Where is the accountability of their alleged actions? Where are our police to investigate the wrongdoings and to take up the cudgel on behalf of all decent Maltese Joe Public?

Once upon a time, we were considered a gem in the Mediterranean but, now, and from any aspect, Malta has become a jungle, except there’s little greenery and less than few trees.

RAY AZZOPARDI – St Julian’s