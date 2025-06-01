Dying on one’s own terms

Mirane Vella, PR coordinator, and Joanna Williams, committee member, Humanists Malta write:

Malta is finally having the conversation. The government’s proposal for voluntary assisted euthanasia (VAE) has opened a national debate that is long overdue. It is not about whether life is valuable (we all agree it is) but about whether people in the final stages of an incurable illness should have the right to choose how their life ends.

Let us be clear: the current proposal is not radical. It is cautious, limited and built around consent, compassion and control. Only adults of sound mind, who are suffering unbearably from a terminal condition with no hope of improvement and who meet strict eligibility criteria, will be able to request assistance in dying. The request must be voluntary, repeated multiple times and subject to independent medical and legal review. It can be withdrawn at any point.

People deserve a law that honours their final wishes with care, dignity, transparency and respect. Photo: Shutterstock.com

This is not a free-for-all. It is a carefully regulated, humane option for those facing the unendurable.

Some worry that this is the beginning of a “slippery slope”. But that argument assumes that Maltese society is incapable of setting and maintaining clear legal boundaries. We disagree.

This proposal draws a principled and enforceable line. It is not the beginning of an inevitable descent into abuse. It is the outcome of a mature democracy recognising that autonomy, care and dignity can and must coexist.

Others argue that legalising VAE sends the wrong message about the value of life. But VAE is not about devaluing life. It is about respecting the depth and diversity of human experience. Some people, even when well cared for, reach a point where continuing to live means continuing to suffer in a way they find unbearable. Choosing VAE is not a rejection of life’s worth, it is an affirmation of personal agency at life’s end.

Much also has been said about palliative care. Some critics suggest that Malta should first invest more heavily in it, or that VAE will undermine it. But this is a false dichotomy.

The government’s proposal does not pitch one against the other. In fact, it assumes palliative care as a fundamental part of end-of-life support. What it adds is an additional option for those rare cases where even the best palliative care cannot ease the suffering.

These are not mutually exclusive pathways. They are complementary elements of a humane end-of-life system.

There is also concern about coercion, about whether vulnerable people might be pressured into requesting VAE. This is a legitimate concern, which is precisely why the proposal includes multiple safeguards, including psychological assessment, independent second opinions and ongoing capacity checks.

Of course, abuse must be guarded against but fear of wrongdoing cannot justify denying the rights of those who are acting with clarity, independence and resolve.

To say “not yet” is, in practice, to say “no”. Malta cannot wait for a perfect society before allowing people to make hard, personal choices about death.

We legislate in the real world, with empathy, structure and boundaries and with the understanding that compassion does not always mean prolonging life at all costs.

The real question is not whether we are ready to talk about death. The question is whether we are ready to listen to those who are dying.

Many will not choose this path. That is as it should be. But some will and they deserve a law that honours their final wishes with care, dignity, transparency and respect.