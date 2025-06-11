Dangerous road

Phyllis Sammut Smith of Gżira writes:

This is my second appeal to the department within Transport Malta responsible for the installing of speed cameras on main roads.

It is becoming increasingly dangerous to exit from Mount St Joseph retreat house, in Triq il-Missjunarji Maltin, Tarġa Gap, Mosta. Nearly all drivers do not respect the speed limit when proceeding down the road from Rabat to Mosta. Notwithstanding the mirror opposite the retreat house, it is still very risky to venture out due to the bend in the road.

A speed camera on the Coast Road. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It is, therefore, of utmost importance that speed cameras are placed near Mount St Joseph retreat house. This would, hopefully, be a deterrent to reckless drivers who do not take the precaution needed when nearing the exit sign.

Is there a need for a fatal accident to occur before the necessary action is taken?

Welcome help to Brazil diocese

Mgr Vincent Costa, Bishop Emeritus of Jundiaí, Brazil, writes:

On behalf of the diocese of Jundiaí, in Brazil, I would like to thank the Mission Fund for their donation towards our work here. This donation will be used by the diocesan Caritas and for the formation of our seminarians.

Caritas is responsible for the social aspect of the diocese, mainly by financing projects with the aim of helping poor families to have a better quality of life.

The contribution will also be used for the education of our seminarians in a country where the number of priests is very low, hence, the need for more investment in this area.

At present our diocese has 11 seminarians in the propaedeutic level, 14 in the philosophy course, 11 in the theology course and two in the pastoral year, who will shortly be ordained deacons, that is 38 in all.

Finally, I urge all benefactors to continue praying for me and for all the other Maltese missionaries, while also continuing to give their support through donations to the Mission Fund.

One can do so by sending used stamps or financial donations online or by direct transfer to one of the following accounts: BOV: IBAN no.: MT70VALL220130000000 16300798022; APS: IBAN no.: MT67APSB7707 9005231820000 820762; BNF: IBAN no.: MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101; and LOM: IBAN no.: MT65LBMA05000000000001440822115.

More information about the Mission Fund can be obtained from its website: www.missionfund.org.mt.