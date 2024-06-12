Principled politicians

Politics is not corrupt. However, there are people who try to and corrupt politics. These can be controlled by the power in the hands of the electorate, if wisely used.

Roberta Metsola casting her vote last Saturday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

As Thomas Jefferson contends: “The care of human life and happiness and not their destruction is the first and only object of good government.”

Therefore, good governance should not be an exception but people have a right to expect results produced from processes and institutions. These should meet the needs of society while making the best use of resources at their disposal.

Voting for personalities who lead by example and who are steadfast as regards the values they base their lives on and whose honesty and integrity are their hallmark can guarantee transparency.

Undoubtedly ‒ among many others ‒ Roberta Metsola has been a beacon of light amid political turbulence over the last few years. Her inspirational personality gives hope to many, including those who are considering a political career to contribute towards the common good and to create opportunities for all.

Transparency promotes accountability, which creates a culture of responsibility and, in turn, ensures an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and respected.

Metsola ‒ an exceptional candidate ‒ with typical humility gives credit to voters for having been able to make us proud at an international level.

Let us continue to support her and similar politicians of principle wholeheartedly to combat corruption and enhance hope in the future and potential of this country.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Feed them hay

To what extent does the board at PBS regularly vet whether the quality and content of programmes being transmitted daily, on both its radio and TV stations, are such as would satisfy its public service obligation of enhancing the educational and intellectual levels of the people of this country? With daily stuff being currently imparted on Radio Malta One, including material like its morning inanities-laden Vjaġġi Mużikali, total absence of local newspaper coverage in the mornings from 9 to noon, continuous strong bias towards keeping pop DJs happy rather than serious music (no, those are for after 10pm), discussion and education only available on Saturday mornings, and a myriad of other expositions to the effect that there is no seriously-minded programmes structure sense of intent, then no wonder that, like asses, the people keep being fed hay.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara