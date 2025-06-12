Funding for regional connectivity

Maria Cutajar, communication secretary, Ministry for Lands and the Implementations of the Electoral Programme, Santa Venera, writes:

Regional connectivity is of paramount importance for Gozo. Recent data confirms the rising pressure on Gozo Channel operations. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, over 1.5 million passengers travelled between Malta and Gozo, a 5.4 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.

Data shows that, by November 2024, nearly 1.93 million vehicles had crossed between the islands, nearing the all-time record.

The fast-ferry service between Valletta and Gozo also experienced significant growth, with nearly 250,000 passengers in its first four months of operation.

These trends have prompted calls for a fifth ferry and further modernisation to enhance service efficiency and meet peak-time demand.

These realities underline the need for a comprehensive and sustainable transport strategy, balancing technical feasibility, environmental responsibility and long-term connectivity for Gozo.

Over the years, substantial EU-funded investments have been made to upgrade the Ċirkewwa and Mġarr terminals, enhance safety, accessibility and passenger comfort. These investments have substantially improved service frequency and reliability.

Cars waiting to embark the Gozo Channel ferry at Mġarr. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Further use of EU funds for similar purposes must be supported by a feasibility study, be technically and environmentally justified and align with Malta’s strategic priorities, and ensuring investments are not duplicating what has been already done.

Under the 2021–2027 EU programming period, all investment areas were carefully pre-defined and embedded within the EU-funded programme. As such, introducing new initiatives at this stage would require a formal programme amendment and robust justification based on demonstrable need and alignment with EU policy objectives, including feasibility assessments and value for money.

A dedicated policy objective for Gozo (PO5) is already in place, targeting sustainable urban development, climate neutrality and regional cohesion. These funds are focused on long-term environmental and economic sustainability, not duplicating past investments.

In addition to traditional EU cohesion policy funding, the government can explore opportunities under Horizon Europe, the EU’s key research and innovation programme.

Horizon Europe offers potential support for projects focused on green transport, sustainable mobility, smart maritime solutions and climate-neutral infrastructure, all of which align with Malta’s long-term transport and environmental objectives.

However, Horizon Europe is a highly competitive and research-driven programme, requiring strong cross-border partnerships, innovation content and technical capacity. Moreover, it is designed primarily to support pilot initiatives and research, not large-scale infrastructure or operational services, making it unsuitable as the sole funding solution for addressing Gozo’s immediate connectivity needs.

The growing pressure on Gozitans, due to increased ferry demand, highlights the urgent need for sustainable and effective solutions. While EU funds can support such initiatives, their use must avoid duplicating previous investments; new projects must be clearly distinct and strategically relevant within the 2021-2027 programming framework.

Additionally, accessing EU funds requires meeting strict criteria, including demonstrating technical feasibility, environmental sustainability and compliance with EU regulations. Malta supports innovation and international collaboration through competitive programmes like Horizon Europe primarily for pilot and research projects, rather than large-scale operational costs.

Recent comments about this important issue have been noted and the interest shown in regional connectivity is being acknowledged by the ministry responsible for European funds. However, all funding decisions must honour existing commitments, while advancing the long-term goals of climate neutrality, responsible governance and the well-being of the Gozitan community.