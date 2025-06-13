Inflating a bubble à la PN

Eddy Privitera of Naxxar writes:

When I read the headline of the story regarding Labour MEP Daniel Attard, I too was shocked since I know Attard as a very honest person who would not dream of involving himself in any criminal act or wrongdoing.

When I later read his statement, I realised that this is another storm in a teacup on which the Nationalist Party (PN) and its allies, like Repubblika, will inflate a very big bubble until it bursts.

Daniel Attard during his maiden speech at the European Parliament, a week before he attended the fateful Anderlecht football match. Photo: Facebook/Daniel Attard

All those who have read Attard’s statement can easily realise that when accepting his own Hungarian assistant’s invitation, he had only been in Brussels for about three weeks after having been elected MEP in the June election.

He made it clear he was unaware that the free tickets (valued at no more than €150, which is the threshold MEPs can accept without having to declare it) his assistant had received had come from a company, let alone from a Huawei lobbyist (there are about 7,500 lobbyists accredited to the European Parliament in Brussels) who happened to be under investigation by the Belgian police. And that the tickets were for a box paid for by Huawei.

Attard confirmed that, after having been introduced to the lobbyist, they had spoken briefly and later held a meeting, which was requested by the lobbyist. Before the meeting, Attard had asked his assistant to ensure everything is done in a transparent way and according to European Parliament rules, which allow such meetings. He only accepted to hold the meeting when ascertained this was the case. Huawei had not been blacklisted at that time.

Attard’s immediate action, asking Roberta Metsola, as president of the European Parliament, to waive his parliamentary immunity when this story came to light, proved beyond any shadow of doubt that this young MEP has nothing to hide. And that all those PN trolls, who were so quick to jump the gun and point an accusing finger at him, will end up realising they have three other fingers pointing at them.

I am certain that former PN finance minister, Tonio Fenech, agrees with me, that the PN is trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. After all, he had accepted a free trip and a ticket on a private aircraft, accompanied by a big businessman, to watch a football match in Spain.

Child poverty

Carmel Sciberras of Naxxar writes:

With a booming economy, with the lowest fertility rate in Europe, how come that, according to Eurostat, 26 per cent of our children are at risk of poverty?