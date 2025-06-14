Archbishop’s duty to speak out

Emily Barbaro-Sant of Mosta writes:

It is not my intention to make a political issue of the subject of euthanasia which, unfortunately, the government seems so keen to introduce. Neither am I the archbishop’s mouthpiece but, as an honest citizen and faithful to the Lord’s teachings, I decided to voice my thoughts on the subject.

Article 2 of the constitution clearly states that the Roman Catholic Apostolic religion is the official religion of Malta. Meaning, that anyone trying to introduce abortion (whether openly or discretely) and/or euthanasia is going against God’s will, hence, against the constitution.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna delivering a sermon. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

God is our Creator and it is up to Him when our life comes to an end. Anyone advising the contrary by appealing to the public in very nicely-worded adverts is going against God’s will.

Calling names to anyone who speaks out against euthanasia is not doing a favour to the nation. The archbishop is duty-bound to make known God’s teachings and I feel sure that no amount of negative social media posts or discussions on the media will stop him.

The archbishop is very careful how and when to deal with sensitive subject but when it comes to God’s teachings, he is not one to mince his words. Besides, he is also a human being with feelings like you and me and, when he is labelled as extremist or heartless, he is deeply hurt like you and I.

Freedom of expression does not mean saying whatever you like while hiding behind false names. Those who do this are none better than hypocrites.

Euthanasia is a very sensitive subject that needs serious discussions by serious people. But when people are faced with such a sensitive subject against a background of a number of scandals, which seem to be the order of the day, then one realises it is very bad timing too and makes you think.

A licence to kill

Anthony Saliba of St Paul’s Bay writes:

The animosity between Palestinians and the Israelites has long been felt. Hamas has not helped the situation at all, nor did the Israelis by their forceful method of acquiring land belonging to the Palestinians. Also, Hamas’s cruel attack on peaceful Israeli folks and other nationalities on October 7, 2023, complicated matters, resulting in granting their unlawful settlers a licence to kill.

And kill they did. Over 54,000 Palestinians, and counting, have, so far, been butchered. In the eyes of the Israelis this is not enough. Their aim, as once stated, is to gain control all of the Gaza strip. This is tantamount to reaching Donald Trump’s aims to turn the Gaza Strip into a holiday spot, with not a single Palestinian present.

The close relationship between the US and Israel is there for all to see.

Who can beat that? The answer is very simple: no one.