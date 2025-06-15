Heritage Malta: thriving, not just surviving

Noel Zammit, chief executive officer of Heritage Malta, writes:

Heritage Malta’s annual report and consolidated financial statements for 2024, recently tabled in parliament, reflect a year of exceptional progress, bold initiatives and deepened commitment to the stewardship of our national heritage. Far from merely weathering the challenges of our time, Heritage Malta has continued to thrive – expanding its reach, deepening engagement and innovating at every turn.

Our efforts to enhance accessibility to Malta’s cultural patrimony have yielded tangible and gratifying results. In 2024, our museums and heritage sites welcomed over 1.7 million visitors – an increase of nearly 300,000 compared to the previous year. All paying visitor segments registered remarkable growth: senior admissions surged by 48%, adult admissions grew by 14%, and student and child categories saw increases of 10% and 23%, respectively. Overall, revenue-generating admissions increased by an impressive 24% year-on-year.

In 2024, Heritage Malta’s museums and heritage sites welcomed over 1.7 million visitors. File photo: Times of Malta

These figures are not incidental. They are the result of deliberate strategy, sustained outreach and an ambitious calendar of over 100 public events. We also extended the summer opening hours of five key sites, allowing visitors to enjoy our national treasures well into the evening.

The year 2024 began on a high note with the long-anticipated reopening of the Grand Master’s Palace following an extensive restoration project. Other notable highlights included An Island at the Crossroads at the Malta Maritime Museum; The Cippi of Malta – Their Story and Voyage at the National Museum of Archaeology; and Betrayal and Vengeance: The Slaves’ Conspiracy of 1749, a compelling exhibition of 19 historical drawings at the Inquisitor’s Palace.

We also fulfilled our pledge to begin transforming Villa Portelli in Kalkara into a multifunctional community space. Now open to the public every Sunday, the villa has become a focal point for engagement and cultural activity in the south of Malta.

Internally, 2024 marked further progress in our organisational transformation. We advanced our restructuring agenda by consolidating several departments and establishing new ones, all with the aim of improving operational efficiency and strengthening service delivery.

Heritage Malta also continued to embrace technology to modernise internal systems and better manage the vast cultural assets under our care. The launch of a cutting-edge collections management system (CMS) and the implementation of a comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) system will enhance transparency, improve coordination and generate long-term cost efficiencies.

Looking forward, we remain focused on innovation, sustainability and inclusivity. With promising new initiatives in the pipeline, growing international collaborations and continued investment in digital transformation, we are well-positioned to expand our impact in 2025 and beyond.

Our mission is clear and our resolve is strong: to preserve, promote and share Malta’s unique cultural heritage – ensuring it thrives for future generations, not simply endures.

Mickey Mouse enforcement

Rupert Grech of Valletta writes:

After an original complaint to the enforcement unit of the Planning Authority about a year ago, several emails, additional complaints, resent complaints and a visit to the PA headquarters in Floriana in person, I finally managed to obtain an admission that an establishment on my street that is keeping residents awake at night is illegal. Along with the admission came the advice that the owner has “promised” to apply for the regularisation of his establishment.

The system of regularisation of illegalities suggests to me that the so-called enforcement unit is more about facilitating illegal developments rather than stopping or even deterring them.

Why would a businessperson not break regulations to their advantage and profit from it if the only risk involved is that, if they happen to be reported and caught out, all they have to do is pay a fine, and all is forgiven, while the illegal development remains?

The system of regularising illegalities is absurd and encourages people to ignore the planning rules and regulations established to protect society. It makes a mockery of law enforcement.