Justice is served, or has it?

John Attard Montalto of Sliema writes:

The conclusion of the maxi trial related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia has come to an end. Has justice been served, or has it?

First, it was not a murder (homicide) but a cold, calculated assassination.

Second, some, not all of the cast have been identified.

The mercenaries responsible for the act have been identified.

A makeshift memorial for Daphne opposite the law courts. File photo: Times of Malta

The middleman and so-called messengers have been presumed as has the bankroller, but still await trial.

My 45-year-long career as a criminal lawyer taught me to look beyond the obvious and not only rely on the evidence presented but to question evidence that has not been presented, lost or destroyed. I have followed the trial with special interest as Daphne was my neighbour and friend, and I am convinced that there is a hidden hand, a dark, elusive mastermind and this person (s) is still at large.

Justice has been served, but only partially.

Daphne’s articles, to a large extent, have proved true; perhaps the answer to the mind behind the assassination lies in her articles. Notwithstanding a code of omertà (silence), the whole truth will one day come out. Only then can she and her tragic end be put to rest but then, as we all know, she will never live again.

Christianity in developing countries

Jacqueline Calleja of Naxxar writes:

It is often rightly said that in the developed world, there is a remarkable decline in church attendance and in religious vocations. The process of secularism has well and truly imparted the belief that we can live well enough without God, and that our lives, upon which we mistakenly believe we have full control, have no need for belief in the transcendent. All this has resulted in the Christian religion being almost absent in many western countries.

Incredible as it may sound, something similar, although this time, belief in God has remained, has happened to the Catholic Church in the southern side of the Mediterranean Sea which, until the arrival of Islam in the seventh century, was predominantly Christian. Some of the great personages of the Church – Augustine of Hippo and Cyprian of Carthage – all came from North Africa. The eastern Mediterranean was evangelised by St Paul and his followers and most of the early councils of the Church – Nicaea, Constantinople, Ephesus – were all held in what is now Turkey.

However, and this is something to reflect upon, in the developing world, Christianity is experiencing a wondrous growth, refuting the belief that many in the western world have that the Christian faith thrives here or not at all. People walk great distances to church, often facing bomb threats and possible death. Priests and seminarians are regularly kidnapped and killed. Yet, despite all this, the faith keeps growing.

Tertullian was indeed right when he said that “the blood of martyrs is the seed of the Church”. Pope Francis even went so far as to say that the future of the Church lies in Asia.

All this should lead us to the parable of the vineyard, which Christ recounted referring to His own people who had not accepted Him. The Lord made it clear that, since the Gospel had not been received, it will be given to others who will “make fruit”. That is what happened and Christianity spread like wildfire into the pagan world.

Much of the developed world has today given up on the Good News just like Jesus’s people had done and, therefore, it is now the turn of third-world countries to joyfully accept the truth of the Gospel.