Land reclamation

Mark Said of Msida writes:

Malta Vision 2050 contemplates a long-term plan whereby Malta will cautiously explore land reclamation projects, provided they are backed by solid environmental and economic assessments and deliver long-term public value.

The Palm Jumeirah, in Dubai, is ostensibly the world’s most renowned land reclamation project, comprising hotels and residences for millionaires.

Undoubtedly, innovative solutions are needed to meet increasing demand for housing, infrastructure and open spaces. This is why, in light of Malta Vision 2050, the government is considering large-scale land reclamation to help ease growing pressure on the country’s limited space.

The Palm Jumeirah, in Dubai, is ostensibly the world’s most renowned land reclamation project. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Land reclamation involves a wide range of disciplines from the physical (for example, engineering, pedology, geomorphology and biology) to the social sciences intertwined with economics and politics.

This is where environmental concerns start rearing their head.

Land reclamation though, despite its many benefits, has certain disadvantages. Land reclamation is associated with some dangers, such as flooding and soil liquefaction, while reclaimed lands are expensive and can be damaging to corals and marine life. It also changes the quality of the surrounding areas of water.

Let us not blindly resort to land reclamation as an easy solution for developing future mega projects. Instead, let us reclaim land in a manner that is economically sustainable and let us do it with a sense of empathy for the life around us.

Take Hong Kong as an example, an island region very similar to Malta that has successfully managed to resort to land reclamation when disposing of construction waste in both an economically and environmentally sustainable way.

Using waste as fill material within land reclamation projects is more complicated than it seems. Waste needs to undergo major changes before it can be dumped into the open sea without significant environmental consequences. An effective solid waste management system is very important for the use of waste as fill material within land reclamation.

Where water is boss, the land must obey. We must be careful not to abuse our coastal waters because we regard them as a commodity belonging to us.

When we see our territorial waters as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use them with love and respect.

We have to always remember that land reclamation, in itself, is a disturbance.

Perhaps more than land reclamation, it is time to reclaim our nation’s moral compass.