Solution to a recurring problem

I am writing to bring attention to an ongoing issue with the Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) for plastic bottles in the Swatar area and to suggest a solution that would greatly benefit everyone.

Recently, I contacted BCRS Malta regarding the malfunctioning state of the three RVMs located at Triq is-Swatar, Triq P. Borg Olivier and Triq Grech Delicata, in Birkirkara. These machines are frequently out of service, displaying errors such as being full or having a belt malfunction. Despite BCRS Malta’s acknowledgment of the problem and assurance that they are working on a resolution, the issue persists, causing significant inconvenience to residents at the time of writing.

BCRS machines regularly display errors or are out of service. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In my correspondence with BCRS Malta, I also suggested implementing an online system to check the operational status of these machines.

Unfortunately, this functionality is not currently available on their website, which only shows the locations of the RVMs. In today’s world of technological advances, GPS, interconnectivity and AI, it is reasonable to expect such a feature to be available, helping residents avoid unnecessary trips to malfunctioning machines and also BCRS themselves to identify malfunctioning machines and automatically dispatch personnel to repair, instead of relying on citizens’ reports.

As summer approaches, it becomes increasingly burdensome, especially for the elderly, to carry plastic bottles to these machines only to find them out of service. An online status update system would not only save time and effort but also demonstrate a level of compassion and efficiency that is currently lacking.

I strongly urge BCRS Malta to implement this basic feature on their website that allows users to see which RVMs are operational and which are out of order before their trip.

Ian Vella – Birkirkara

Who to trust most

Regular correspondent, Eddy Privitera always makes me laugh out loud in his sheer blind faith and unbridled loyalty to the Labour Party but his letter published on June 17 has reached a new zenith of blinkered adulation, which cannot go without a response.

“During the last 11 years, the Labour movement set very high electoral standards for itself,” he trumpets.

They may have set high electoral standards but no high standards in the way they govern. Scandal after scandal; MPs caught red handed with all manner of unacceptable behaviour and then forgiven and brought back into the fold; so many happy to take their fill from the trough; and, worst, suspicious deals such as Electrogas, Montenegro, the hospitals, not to mention the unexplained wealth of many who purport to run the country on behalf of the people.

“In 2027, there will be a very different decision facing voters. They will have to decide who they can trust most,” he continues. I can’t vote, but I sure hope the Maltese people wake up to what’s been really happening over the last 11 years. Who can they trust the most? Not those who put their own self and party interests above what’s right for the country, that’s for sure!

High standards of integrity and probity indeed! And, no, it’s not good enough to say others did it before them!

Janet Wojtkow – St Julian’s

Criticism

It is easier to praise than to criticise. Experience has shown that criticism, like a boomerang, unless thrown by an expert, has a tendency to return and hit you in the face.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay