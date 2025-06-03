Beware complicit silence

Alfred Fabri of Attard writes:

Earth bleeds in Gaza. Concrete and bone crush together beneath a merciless sky. Children’s laughter, silenced by artillery, echoes from playgrounds turned graveyards, tiny shoes like abandoned prayers in the debris. Mothers claw at rubble, calling names lost to the ashes and tears.

This is hell, live-streamed to a watching, seemingly paralysed world.

Yet, this abyss ignited on October 7, 2023. Dawn shattered with screams as Hamas militants hunted 251 souls – grandparents, mothers, teenagers at a festival. Torn from life, dragged into captivity’s shadow.

In Gaza’s tunnels and ruins, dozens remain stolen. Some breathe in darkness, others are forever silent. Their families endure a limbo crueller than death, suspended between hope and the lost.

Palestinians mourn by the body of a girl killed in Israeli strikes on the Azzam family home in central Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 29. Photo: AFP

Philosopher Theodor W. Adorno wrote: “The need to let suffering speak is a condition of all truth.” This truth demands we hear every cry, whether from Gaza’s shattered streets or the hostages’ unseen cells. The savagery of October 7 and the relentless devastation in Gaza are not rival tragedies but twin wounds, bleeding from the same human failure to see the other as equal.

Adorno warned that when reason bends to justify slaughter or subjugation, we slide into barbarism. This descent is evident in Gaza’s bombed-out homes and the stolen lives of hostages. Both are moral failures that stain our collective conscience. To excuse one while condemning the other is to blind ourselves to the full scope of this horror.

Adorno also challenged us: “To write poetry after Auschwitz is barbaric.” This was no ban on art but a command to confront suffering without flinching. How dare we speak of peace or progress while Gaza’s screams echo beneath concrete and despair, while hostages endure an unending nightmare? To look away is to betray the very humanity we claim to cherish.

Gaza is not a statistic. It is a mother clutching a lifeless child. It is a hostage’s whispered plea in the dark. These are not abstract sorrows but visceral, urgent truths. Yet, the world too often chooses silence or selective outrage, numbing itself to the cost of violence and terror. We must reject any narrative that deems some lives less worthy of grief, less deserving of justice.

Adorno’s words burn: “Perennial suffering has as much right to expression as the tortured have to scream.” Those screams rise from Gaza’s ruins and the hostages’ captivity. They pierce the heart, demanding not just our tears but our action.

To ignore any of this suffering is to forsake our moral duty. We must listen. We must witness. We must demand justice and dignity for every victim – before silence becomes complicity.

A noble doctor in the making

Peter Micallef-Eynaud of St Julian’s writes:

I salute Miguel Vassallo for his virtue and maturity, so clearly made evident in his article ‘Doctors are meant to save lives’ (May 18).

Though still in training and formation, having responded to a calling to the practice of our sacred and noble art, he demonstrates that he has the making of a noble doctor in whom patients could fully trust.

I salute him! This comes with import from a military officer turned doctor. Salve!