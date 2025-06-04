Satire, sarcasm and vulgarity

Carmel Vella of Mellieħa writes:

The words ‘satire, sarcasm and vulgarity’ were enough to promote the comedy show Bajd u Bejken and attract 1,200 participants for ‘a good laugh’.

Satire, sarcasm and vulgarity are related but all meant to make people laugh at the expense of others. The laughter hurts the victims and leaves people with a sense of discomfort and hurt. This happened to one of us not long ago; one who merits our understanding and sympathy. The suffering will be there for a long time.

'Bajd u Bejken' host Max Vassallo (left) and comedian PJ Xerxen. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Vulgarity is like a cream used to disguise the real meaning of the narrative as a promotion to the subject.

Good comedians produce shows that are witty and free from indecent language and unacceptable behaviour. Where have the days gone when we enjoyed various shows in theatres, on radio and on TV and we could laugh at clean, enjoyable and genuine acting? Those were our lucky days when we enjoyed clean entertaining without dirty language and behaviour, which, regretfully, seems to be the norm today.

It looks like some comedians have lost all sense of virtue and morality and everything is tolerated and accepted in the name of freedom of expression. Clarifications and excuses come later when the damage has, however, been done. The main problem, still, is that this freedom will surely lead to more unbecoming irresponsibility and more abuse.

People want to laugh to distract themselves from the angst of everyday life but what ‘comedians’ are after nowadays is the economic gain from entry fees, without any care about who gets hurt or is ridiculed. However, is the last laugh evidence of participation and approval or is it a laugh of embarrassment for some of the audience?

Mediocre hurtful shows are nothing but a failure to respect the dignity of humans, especially those who might be vulnerable. That is what happens when self-control is lost and comedians indulge in extremism.

These times of exorbitant licentiousness are leading to arrogance and a disrespect to the rights of others. Maybe it is time to reflect carefully on whether this so-called ‘liberation’ has truly led to a better way of life. Surely, it is time for all those responsible for our well-being to rethink the stance and act fast to ameliorate the situation.

The more the merrier

Anthony Saliba of St Paul’s Bay writes:

A government list of appointed bodies shows we have 27 legally set up authorities. All have the common scope of controlling the population and its insatiable, instinctive aims for power and glory where the government feels it is incapable of control. They are an extended arm of the central government. They are meant to service, guide and control those who require any of the innumerable public services on offer.

However, one may ask whether all these authorities are serving their purpose. Some appear to exist only on paper. Others provide full service while others live on half-heartedly. I will not pinpoint any in particular. But surely, the money that goes into these, at least some of them, gargantuan authorities is definitely not worth it.

How can John citizen know what they are up to? Only a few, like the Planning Authority, make headlines, if not for the wrong reasons. What about the others? Are they up to standard? Are they meant to follow any criteria or is there no one (the ministries concerned) to ensure they are properly functioning? A case in point is the present state in which the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport has found itself in.