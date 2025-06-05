Right to life

Anthony Curmi of St Julian’s writes:

A timely reminder of what St Pope John Paul II stated in his encyclical letter on the value and inviolability of human life Evangelium Vitae, issued in 1995. He warned against complacency when “the original and inalienable right to life is questioned or denied on the basis of parliamentary vote of the will of one part of the people – even if it is a majority”. In such situations, the right to life ceases to be a right based on the “inviolable dignity of the person but is made subject to the will of the strongest part”.

The pope went on to refer to “indications suggesting an objective conspiracy against life and against the most fundamental right of all: the right to life”. On the other hand, the pope observed that “we have the various declarations of human rights… and a growing moral sensitivity, more alert to acknowledging the value and dignity of every human being, without any distinction”.

These words in regard to abortion were said exactly 30 years ago. They equally apply to euthanasia (suicide).

Palestine and hostages

John Attard Montalto of Sliema writes:

The prime minister has announced that Malta will recognise Palestine as a state.

It is expected that this will take place together with other countries at an international conference on the situation in Gaza in particular and the wider topic related to the situation in the Middle East, in general.

Recognition can present an opportunity to address one of the root causes of the war in Gaza. Recognition should be tied to the release of all the hostages held by Hamas. This unique opportunity may present a meaningful step in what appears insurmountable.

Shipmates’ life history

Alfred Conti Borda of Mosta writes:

The article ‘Ordnance in early Malta’ (May 26), by the learned judge Giovanni Bonello, makes interesting reading indeed.

Speed trials of HMS Sussex off Malta, on October 29, 1930. Photo: Giovanni Bonello collection

My late father, John, joined the Royal Navy as assistant steward at the Royal Naval Depot – St Angelo on October 29, 1935. He was transferred to the three-funnelled County class cruiser HMS Sussex, a photo of which (reproduced above) featured with the article.

With Mussolini’s invasion of Abyssinia in 1935, the Spanish Civil War (1936-39) and, later, the early troubles in Palestine in the eastern Mediterranean, it was a time for my father to partici­pate in policing across the Mediterranean Sea on HMS Sussex. He spent three years on this ship, at the end of which he became steward and rapidly advanced to leading steward.

More information on his life-history and that of other shipmates can be found in my book Malta’s Unsung Heroes – Volume 1, published by Wise Owl Printers.