The right to vote

As the European Parliament and local council elections approach, it is important to exercise one’s democratic right to vote.

Every person in the democratic process has one vote that is very important in deciding the outcome of an election. Not voting can be decisive and strongly influence the result of an election and the outcome may not be the one you wish for, either. It is important to cast your ballot since, ultimately, your participation can change things for the better.

In the last general election, there was quite a low turnout, which meant my vote had more weight than usual. That’s why, in general, voting is important, since it will create a more equitable representation of what society wants. Otherwise, there will be a consistent dissatisfaction of the people chosen to represent the people and further division in society.

That is why it is highly important that you take part in the democratic process and vote. Democracy is a fundamental right of the people and they should be able to choose who will be able to represent them.

Voting is important. It will create a more equitable representation of what society wants. File Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Having been to a particular lecture where Roberta Metsola was present, I could participate in the democratic process and ask her a question. I asked her about how she would resolve the ever-increasing issue of immigration in our country. She answered that she would increase the stabilisation of the situation at a European level.

Having participated in this manner was very profound and moving for me. One question could make a difference for a nation and its development. As is your right to vote as well.

It is important to hold our leaders accountable for their actions and make sure that change is affected. As ordinary citizens, we have a lot of power if we participate and vote.

Do not underestimate what you can do, since one could influence things a lot.

Democracy started in Athens, Greece, with direct democracy where groups of people were chosen to represent the people. Democracy has quite a profound and rich history. Reforms, where introduced in Greece in 507 BC, called demokratia, rule by the people; demo being ‘the people’ and kratos being ‘the power’. Giving the power to people to choose. Now, in the present, there is representative democracy, where the representative leaders are chosen and elected by the people.

Let us choose the right people to represent us! Come June 8, let us go out and vote in the elections. Let our voice be heard.

MARK JOHN GALEA – Sliema