Another white elephant?

Mark Said of Msida writes:

I had just arrived back home after a commuting nightmare consisting of an infuriating and frustrating one-and-a-half-hour car drive from Msida to Sliema to honour a scheduled important appointment when I got to know that the government has launched a digital platform, TM Roads, intended to increase coordination between entities responsible for roadworks.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In that one-and-a-half-hour drive, I encountered no fewer than five different main road arteries that were a no-go area due to ongoing road and construction works, with no prior notices to motorists, and where the prescribed diversion arrangements led me back to my departure point.

The newly launched digital platform will ostensibly bring all entities involved in roadworks closer, and it will inform the public about permits, thus, drastically reducing the inconvenience for residents and motorists.

I do not wish to sound like some prophet of doom when I seriously doubt whether this latest move in a now long series of failed measures will go on to show the seriousness and commitment of this government to deliver the concrete solutions that citizens rightly expect from politicians. However, I honestly fear that this will only end up being another white elephant at the end of the day.

Still, only time will tell.

Euthanasia and popular beliefs

Mark Sammut Sassi of Żebbuġ writes:

The debate on euthanasia is self-evidently important, of concern to each and every one of us.

The matter is not only religious. Even though it is the politico-legal duty of the authorities of the Catholic Church – in terms of article 2(2) of the constitution – to teach which principles are right and which are wrong.

There are also philosophical, political and personal dimensions to it.

I do not think the ongoing discussion is deep enough. I would like to share with readers the link (https://library.oapen.org/bitstream/id/7114f6e0-c25e-4a23-9b31-42694608b619/97830) to an open-access book on the medical professions’ experience with euthanasia in Belgium. In that country, where the practice was decriminalised in 2002, it seems that it has now been trivialised.

This is a short book (110 pages), the 2021 English translation of the 2019 original in French, published by Springer, which is not a religious publishing house.

The insights it offers are priceless.

Its message can probably be encapsulated in this sentence taken from the foreword: “18 years after the Belgian law on euthanasia was passed, and in the midst of a rather broad consensus about the subject among the media and public opinion, the need to challenge popular beliefs remains”.

Challenge popular beliefs – that is the take-home concept.

If the government is serious on having a “mature debate”, the next step would be to have the points raised in this book summarised and translated to Maltese.