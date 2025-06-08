Science and faith

Alan Cooke of Gżira writes:

Klaus Vella Bardon’s invocation of science in support of the Catholic dogma of transubstantiation (‘The Bread of Life’, June 1) is surely foredoomed to failure.

Science can tell us nothing about the presence of Christ in the eucharist. St Thomas Aquinas, in his hymn ‘Pange lingua’, written for the feast of Corpus Christi, indicates that faith alone has the last word as far as the eucharistic presence is concerned.

Leonardo Da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' in the Museo del Cenacolo Vinciano, in Milan. Photo: Todamo/Shutterstock.com

The bizarre ‘miracles’ quoted by Vella Bardon, none of which are part of Catholic dogma, only serve to demonstrate what transubstantiation is not, rather than what it is. They turn faithful Catholics into cannibals.

If Vella Bardon will check his bible again, he will find that none of the Gospel accounts of the Last Supper include the words he quotes from John’s Gospel. John’s account of the Last Supper, quite unlike those in the other three Gospels and in St Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians, makes no reference to bread and wine.

The words of Jesus quoted in John’s Gospel are so different, both in style and substance, when compared with those in the other three, that they might fairly raise the question of whether they could have been spoken by the same person. Here, scientific analysis can indeed offer much valuable help.

Opportunity cost

Ray Cachia Zammit of Paola writes:

It would appear inconceivable not to support the proposal for a public park at Manoel Island. However, there is one aspect that has been largely glossed over. This is the question of ‘opportunity cost’.

One needs to keep in mind that significant expenditure out of public funds will be required for the implementation and upkeep of the envisaged park. The question has to be asked: Which other heritage and environmental projects could potentially be financed with that money?

The proposed public park envisages a planned garden to replace that part of Manoel Island that is allocated for buildings in the MIDI project. However, it would be the whole public park, meaning all of Manoel Island, that would have to be covered through public funds. This would need to include the restoration and rehabilitation of the Lazzaretto and also some form of compensation for the expenditure already carried out to restore Fort Manoel.

And one must also factor in the recurrent expenditure that would eventually be needed to maintain and manage the park.

While sympathising with the Gżira community for their support of the public park, we must consider its opportunity cost. Resources are limited, so creating a Manoel Island public park means other projects will be sacrificed.

This issue is even more relevant because the Manoel Island project as it stands already commits the developers to reserve 60% of the concession for public, open spaces, including a large natural park surrounding the glacis of Fort Manoel.

No euthanasia discussion

Margaret Parnis England of San Ġwann writes:

I cannot understand why there is any discussion about euthanasia.

As Catholics, we are guided by our pope, the head of 1.406 billion people. A tiny little group of humanist people on our island is trying to convince 1.406 billion people that assisted suicide is assisted dying, as they are trying to tell us, and that it is charitable and kind.

Please write to the pope and tell us – tiny Malta – what his answer is...

May I add: What about the sacrament of the dying? Have you forgotten that we, as dying Catholics, wish to receive this.

Call a spade a spade.

If you are not members of our faith leave us alone.