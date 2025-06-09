Children’s future

Natasha Attard, behaviour analyst, specialising in autism education in mainstream settings, from Naxxar writes:

As a professional working in the field of autism, with experience in education both locally and in London, I read the recent article ‘“It’s heartbreaking and frightening”: parents worried for their children’s future’, May 27) with deep empathy and a shared sense of urgency.

During my time abroad, I witnessed educational models that provide meaningful post-secondary pathways for neurodivergent youth; colleges and specialist settings that span the ages of 16–25, focusing not only on continued education but on life skills, employment readiness and supported work placements. These programmes exist to prepare young people for independent adult life, acknowledging that learning does not stop at 16.

An autistic girl playing with blocks. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Internationally, and also here in Malta, we are seeing a rapid rise in autism and related diagnoses, and a growing number of children are being formally statemented.

This is not a temporary trend. It reflects a long-overdue recognition of neurodivergence and it brings with it a moral obligation: to design and invest in specialist settings that can meet the complex and individualised needs of all learners.

This is not about segregation. It is about equity. Equity means giving each student what they need to thrive, which, sometimes, includes specialist support, trained staff and tailored programming. Failing to provide that is not inclusion, it is negligence.

We also need to ensure that evidence-based practices are embedded from the very start of a child’s educational journey. The earlier we invest in skill-building, the more we can empower each child to develop independence, meaningful communication and functional life skills.

Autism and disability do not vanish with age. A child with autism will grow into an adult with autism, and it is our responsibility to ensure that every intervention, every educational plan and every opportunity is structured around helping them reach their full potential and participate meaningfully in society.

The fears of the parents in the article are valid and preventable. With the right systems, strategies and long-term planning, we can offer hope instead of fear.

It is time for Malta to commit, not just in words but in practice, to the future of all learners.