Alcohol and breast cancer

The brief news item (March 9) about the World Health Organisation warning about alcohol consumption and breast cancer risk needs qualifying.

I understand more than 900 chemicals have been claimed to increase the risk of breast cancer – alcohol is only one of them. The current WHO staff seem unaware that, in the 1970s and 1980s, Indian and American animal laboratory studies and the largest epidemiological study ever conducted, carried out in China by US and Chinese scientists, concluded that the main promotor of most cancers is the amount of dietary animal protein – that is the amount of any type of meat (including fish and sea food), animal milk product and eggs consumed.

The risk of cancer is linked to the amount of animal protein consumed. Photo: Shutterstock.com

In the mainly vegetarian (not vegan) regions of China, cancer was almost unknown but not so in Shanghai where a Western diet had been introduced and disease patterns were similar to America. Colin Campbell’s book, The China Study, still available online, describes all that in detail.

I know of no other credible study that refutes the culpability of significant dietary animal protein in cancer risk. More recently, studies have confirmed that the TOR gene is “switched on” by diet­ary animal protein; this gene promotes growth of cells, both normal and cancerous ones.

Obesity is also a risk factor for a number of cancers because overweight individuals tend to have a chronically high blood insulin, which is a growth factor also encouraging cancer cell proliferation. This applies to breast cancer, which is often also hormonally-driven – overweight women tend to have a higher blood oestrogen level.

Back to alcohol, there is no doubt that its abuse is detrimental to health, including an increased risk of some cancers. However, the records of Lloyds of London life insurers showed, a long time ago, that moderate drinkers live longer than non-drinkers.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

The author is a pathologist and former scientific delegate, European Medicines Agency.