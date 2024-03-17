King’s Own Band anniversary concert

Hats off to the King’s Own Philharmonic Society for its anniversary concert held at the Catholic Institute, in Floriana on February 17.

This year, the band is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its foundation.

The concert was one of six musical concerts the society is organising throughout the year as part of the activities to commemorate this important anniversary.

The concert was a great success and the audience fully appreciated and enjoyed both the music and the singing. The evening consisted of a wide selection of musical genres particularly chosen to please as wide an audience as possible.

I wish to congratulate internationally-renowned tenor Gabriel Arce, born in Argentina, who gave a brilliant interpretation of E Lucevan le Stelle and Nessun Dorma by Giacomo Puccini while soprano Claire Caruana gave a splendid rendition of Voices of Spring by Johan Straus II. Both then sang as duet Parigi O Cara and Brindisi by Giuseppe Verdi.

Caruana is a regular performer in concerts.

The appreciative audience greatly welcomed two exclusive works performed in Malta for the first time – The King’s Own by Italian composer Lorenzo Pusceddu and Cycles and Myths by Nuno Osorio, an extremely beautiful piece, which, although classical, sounds quite modern and brings out a mix of contemporary rhythmical sounds, alternating with quiet intermezzi.

The concert, conducted by the band’s director, John Galea, came to an end with the famous Omaggio alla King’s Own, composed by one of the greatest ever directors of the band, Francesco Gobet, followed by the national anthem.

Congratulations also go to Galea who is celebrating his 20th anniversary as maestro of the King’s Own Band. He is working on an oratorio about St Dominic, to be performed by the band later this year.

A word of thanks and praise goes to the society’s indefatigable president, Ivan Piccinino. He has been working untiringly for the society for over 10 years.

George Gusman – Attard

The gift of faith

The protagonist of Lent is the crucified Jesus Christ. God on the cross experienced the full range of human suffering to the greatest extent. There could be nothing greater than this perfect love to save us and set us free.

Amid all this suffering, he responds so generously to the dying criminal’s plea for mercy: “Today, you will be with me in paradise.”

Today, his infinite mercy is still accessible as splendidly presented by Fr Stefan Attard in his article ‘The famous John 3:16’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, March 10).

“What is truly liberating is the fact that salvation can be gained so easily. It does not require hard work, on your part, never-ending devotions that tire you out or any religious or pious activities that would somehow earn you a deserved place in heaven. All that is needed is a sincere act of faith in Jesus alone and in what he has done for us on the cross.”

When this fundamental truth of our faith in Christ is embraced with all one’s heart. our lives are enriched by his gentle guidance, overcoming trials and tribulations and giving us assurance of having what we need surrounded by his love.

This is the approachable, loving God of the Gospel whose commandments are gifts to direct us for a quality of life, as Bishop Anton Teuma recently reminded us.

Our faith surely needs more promotion. Those who are immersed in it benefit from this treasure, being convinced of this unique love. As Fr Stefan intriguingly comments: how can this truth not impact our entire lives and the meaning we give to our existence?

“How beautiful our faith is.”

And how great it is to be witnesses to this tremendous gift of faith.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara