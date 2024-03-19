Pension safety net

The social security minister’s reported comment doubting the sustainability of our pension system in a few decades’ time was uncalled for and, with respect, foolish.

The pension system is primarily a “safety net” for pensioners not to fall into abject poverty and must, therefore, remain one of the welfare state’s priorities. It would have to be maintained come what may.

National insurance taxation is more than twice Malta’s in some other European countries, income tax is also higher in these countries and most have some form of annual wealth tax on property. So, there are various means of maintaining a pension safety net, which we haven’t yet tackled.

Minister Michael Falzon says in 20/30 years’ time, pensions will be a problem. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

This administration is boasting that no additional taxes have been imposed on us in these last 10 years. Those with some substance between their ears will suspect that the rapidly accumulating national debt only means kicking increasing taxation down the road to a future administration.

The social security minister also recommended paying into a second privately administered pension. This is a good idea for those who can afford to do that but the minister forgets that his department has, since 1979, been significantly deducting the two-thirds pension of those that have had a second pension, whether this second pension has been a Malta or UK civil service pension or a personal private or company pension.

Can you take these people seriously?

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Contrasting declarations

“Eurostat figures published last week show Malta registered the strongest economic growth in the EU” (March 11). Prime Minister Robert Abela was speaking at a Labour Party event on March 10. Definitely, this is good news.

However, on the other side of the coin, how does one explain the fact that there are thousands of families on the verge of poverty? How does one explain the fact that so many soup kitchens have mushroomed all around Malta with hundreds, if not thousands, going there for a decent meal? By the way, most are Maltese. All these on Abela’s watch. How does one explain the fact that, according to Minister Michael Falzon, in 20/30 years’ time, pensions will be a problem?

Sharp contrast indeed. Is this the way the government wants to focus on remaining positive?

Abela needs to remind himself that the majority of the Maltese do not possess so much unexplained wealth like himself and his wife. No wonder both want to keep this hush-hush. No wonder the prime minister and Labour MPs voted against the Nationalist Party’s motion in parliament to discuss the unexplained wealth of politicians.

We are really and truly living in a corrupt country, thanks to Labour.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta