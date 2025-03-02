A song and a dance

I enjoyed reading Michela Spiteri’s witty and intelligent article, in her usual inimitable way, dealing with this year’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest (‘See you next Tuesday’, February 16).

While I enjoy almost all kind of music, in no way do I pretend to be a music expert. Therefore, I do note and give attention to the experts’ conclusions where music contests are concerned.

For this humble contribution, I just dare paint myself a numerical analyst.

Looking at this year’s expert jury voting, the song that came second garnered six 12 (maximum) and three 10 points from the nine-person jury panel. An absolute majority result, probably unprecedented.

The experts’ opinion was overturned by the popular vote, which is not uncommon in the local contest and the European contest proper. This creates frustration. Even this year’s Sanremo festival ended up in interminable controversy Italian style. I consider myself a faint Anglophile but, then, I strongly believe that, in the song festivals category, Italian TV has no peers. Yet, the expert jury versus the televoting arrangement created frustration.

The popular votes results depend on many factors apart from the voter’s genuine preference. They depend heavily on the popularity of the singer and the resources available to market the song and singer.

Geography also comes into play in televoting. In the domestic contest and context, Gozitan contestants are likely to gain advantage through their fellow islanders’ votes.

On the European level, each country’s awarded points are read out by announcers who brazenly blare out “and our 12 points go to our neighbours…”

The diaspora element makes people vote instinctively for their native country and nothing else. A typical example is the German vote, which many times goes to Turkey, Germany being the European country of preference for emigrating Turks.

The European Song Contest has emerged from a purely musical/singing event to a spectacular visual show through the use of laser lighting, controversial contestants’ attire (or scarcity of it), acrobatic cum gymnastic choreography and ingenious stage sets. Is this at the expense of talent?

Conclusion: relax and enjoy Eurovision if you like it but don’t take it too seriously. It is not good for the heart.

As a Maltese patriot, I rest my case by auguring that our second-best song wins in Basel.

Victor Pisani – Santa Luċija

Electoral polls

The latest electoral polls require some reflection. Malta has seen endless cases of corruption, uncontrolled construction works, former senior politicians and officials on trial for alleged money laundering and the falsification of identity cards, laws being passed hastily through parliament raising questions about their real motive, a rising cost of living, overspending and millions of euros going into pockets of the few in projects which went over budget.

All of this and the subdued Maltese citizen happily enjoying his miserly increase in salary, pensions and COLA, oblivious to all this going around him.

No wonder the polls results are what they are, but, at least, about 100,000 non-voters might wake up in time to make a difference.

Michael Vella – Sliema

An active local Nazi cell

Reading the book review by Philip Farrugia-Randon (‘When the Nazis occupied Malta’, February 23) reminded me that truth can indeed be stranger than fiction.

Many years ago, I bought a book called Ewiges Deutschland (Eternal Germany) from a second-hand bookshop in Valletta. This book, published in 1939 in Gothic German script, was Nazi propaganda. What caught my eye, however, was that this copy carried the handwritten dedication, Malta, den 25.2.1939, N.S.D.A.P. Stützpunkt (NAZI Party Base).

That there was an active Fascist party in Malta before the war is a matter of history but this dedication suggests that there was also an active local Nazi cell. I still have the book.

Charles Gauci – Sannat